National Donut Day 2019: Free doughnuts and other sweet deals available Friday

In honor of National Doughnut Day, companies around the country are offering doughnut deals, steals and contests on Friday, June 7:
Dunkin' Donuts is offering customers a free classic doughnut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage. The offer is available while supplies last at participating locations.
A day for donuts is a day for America! #DunkOut to Dunkin’ and get a FREE donut with any beverage purchase on #NationalDonutDay, June 7th! 🍩 pic.twitter.com/Sjlb52WJNo— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 30, 2019
Krispy Kreme is not only giving away doughnuts, they have a goal: 1 million free doughtnuts given out. If they reach that goal, they'll do another giveaway with a new flavor that, they teased is, "out of this world."
1 MILLION DOUGHNUT GIVEAWAY!— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 4, 2019
Really!!! Get any FREE doughnut this National Doughnut Day, Friday June 7th! If we make the magic number we'll give away our next new doughnut for free later this month! https://t.co/Zsuu3kFGmR pic.twitter.com/TzM3sZJZQP
Shipley Do-Nuts is offering customers a free glazed donut with any purchase, from 5 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 7.
Duck Donuts is offering each customer a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar doughnut.
Get a kick start to summer by attending our Sweet Summer Beach Bash on National Donut Day, June 7! 🎉🏖️ Enjoy a FREE classic (bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar) donut for attending! RSVP here: https://t.co/tfPD4CNzVd pic.twitter.com/yS8IBZbSak— Duck Donuts (@DuckDonuts) May 30, 2019
Entenmann's is giving it all away to one lucky fan. Enter the company's fan flavor challenge by creating your own flavor, and you could win $5,000 and a one-year supply of donuts.
Walmart: The superstore is getting in on the Donut Day fun, too, giving away up to 1.2 million doughnuts. Head to the bakery section of any Walmart Supercenter for your free treat. Limit one per person while supplies last.
These deals and promotions are subject to change, and restrictions apply.