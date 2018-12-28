SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --You scream, I scream, we all scream for free ice-cream!
RELATED: FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF
You can get a free scoop at Humphry Slocombe in San Francisco.
The ice cream company founded in the city's Mission District is celebrating its 10th birthday today, Friday December 28.
The celebration will take place at the original San Francisco shop at 2790A Harrison Street.
You can stop by between noon and midnight for a free scoop.
RELATED: Robots making burgers for the public in San Francisco restaurant
Have your tried Malted Milk Chocolate or Cherry Fizz? What's your favorite?
"It's just our way of saying #thankyou for a decade of deliciousness and a toast to many more," posted Humphry Slocombe on its Instagram page. "We are scooping all your favs and asking you to share the love with a suggested donation to @projectopenhand (SF)."
Humphry Slocombe says the ice cream party includes give-aways, music, dancing and random acts of awesomeness.