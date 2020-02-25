free food

Free Pancake Day at IHOP to raise money for children's charities

IHOPs across the country are offering a free short stack of pancakes today for National Pancake Day.

IHOP is asking for donations to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospital for Children and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

How it works:
Visit any IHOP restaurant Tuesday and get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes.

Enjoy your free pancakes and then choose to donate to charities that will help children battling critical illnesses.

The offer is for dine-in only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodfree fooddealsu.s. & worlddonationscharities
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREE FOOD
Starbucks gives away free coffee until NYE
Riders treated to Thanksgiving dinner aboard NYC subway
Get a free taco today thanks to World Series stolen base
Miller Light to offer free beer for an 'unfollow'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A Day On BART 2020: What riding the trains is really like
Suspect arrested, victim ID'd in Castro Valley hit-and-run
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
Driver in fatal Mountain View Tesla crash was playing video game, NTSB says
Without Warning: Smoke detector issues rampant at Bay Area public housing complexes
VIDEO: Elderly Asian man attacked while collecting cans in San Francisco
EXCLUSIVE: Oprah talks to ABC7 about 2020 Vision Tour, bringing people together
Show More
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
2 coronavirus patients being treated in Contra Costa Co., officials say
This fish could be the 'new white meat'
AccuWeather forecast: Laissez les bon temps rouler!
BART station agent worked 361 days in 2018, made over $100K in OT
More TOP STORIES News