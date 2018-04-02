COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FREE PIZZA! Little Caesars gave away lunch combos Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Little Caesars giving away free pizza after UMBC's historic win. (KTRK)

Pizza lovers got free lunch on Monday thanks to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County's basketball team.

As a result of the team's historic win over No. 1 Virginia on March 16, Little Caesars made good on their promise Monday.

What was their promise? If "crazy happened" with a No. 16 seed beating a No. 1 seed, they would give away free lunch combos on April 2.

The combo included four slices of Little Caesars' deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce drink.
