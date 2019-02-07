FOOD & DRINK

Frena, the Richmond's new kosher bakery and cafe, is open for business

By Hoodline
After nearly a year of planning, renovation, and anticipation, San Francisco's only kosher bakery, Frena, has debuted its second location at 5549 Geary Blvd.

One week in, Frena is serving up a full menu familiar to fans of the bakery's first storefront in SoMa, which opened in 2016. The Richmond storefront is serving a mix of goods baked onsite, in a gas-powered brick beehive oven, and pastries baked at the SoMa location.

Frena serves an array of savory and sweet kosher goods, from puff pastry burekas to brick oven-baked sambusak (stuffed pockets). Other items include handmade jam and cream donuts, pita and challah loaves.

With seating for eat-in customers, diners can enjoy their baked goods with an array of housemade salads and spreads.

Frena's arrival adds a new slant to an already robust offering of global bakery-cafes in the Richmond, including the longstanding Moscow & Tbilisi Bakery Store, and the newer Lokma and Breadbelly.

Frena's Geary location is open Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., Fridays from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., and Sundays from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
