From bloodies to barbecue: 3 new eateries to check out in Cow Hollow

Kaiyo
1838 Union St.
Photo: Kaiyo/Yelp
First up is Kaiyo, described on its website as a "food and drink experience of the Japanese journey in Peru." The fusion spot offers options ranging from fresh ceviche and sashimi to grilled scallops and wagyu. A craft-cocktail program highlighting Peruvian pisco and Japanese whisky is also available.
Menu items include heirloom tomato ceviche, made with kizami tiger's milk, avocado, fried kiwicha and radish; a trout roll with trout tartare, crispy trout skin and trout caviar; and smoked duck breast with shaved foie gras torchon and sherry gastrique. (Find the full menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Kaiyo, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews on the site.
Yelper Sam B., who reviewed Kaiyo on September 9, wrote, "The place is beautiful. It's the same owner as Novela, so similar theme -- trendy, great cocktails and awesome food."
Jessie K. noted, "The menu is pretty extensive with a lot of variety. Overall, the food was great. The bolitas de yuca (fried yuca cheese balls) were delicious, as expected, and came with a sauce that complemented them well."
Kaiyo is open from 4 p.m.-midnight from Monday-Wednesday, and Sunday and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. from Thursday-Saturday.
Diane's Bloody Mary
2120 Greenwich St.
Photo: chris s./Yelp
The latest in a series of pop-ups at the Mina Test Kitchen, Diane's Bloody Mary is a breakfast and brunch spot run by chef Michael Mina's wife, Diane. As the name suggests, it specializes in Diane's special bloody mary recipe--a unique blend of hand-milled heirloom tomatoes, lovage and a few secret spices that she's been perfecting for decades.
A home-style brunch menu, featuring items like smoked trout salad, French toast, breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast and more, is also available.
Diane's Bloody Mary's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Daffny V., who reviewed Diane's Bloody Mary on August 8, wrote, "Service was amazing, as well as the bloodies, and we actually got to meet Diane Mina! I got the smoked trout salad and a classic bloody mary, and had no regrets! The trout was fresh and salty."
Yelper Carla M. wrote, "Make sure to make a reservation! It's worth the wait. My favorite burger in SF. Amazing options for bloody marys."
Diane's Bloody Mary is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. from Thursday-Sunday. (It's closed from Monday-Wednesday.)
Bolin Barbeque
1979 Union St.
Photo: bolin barbecue/Yelp
Bolin Barbeque is a spot to score barbecue housed inside the Blue Light bar. Visitors can expect a selection of plates and sandwiches, along with appetizers like skillet cornbread, tacos and tamales.
The menu includes the usual suspects like pork ribs, pulled pork, chopped brisket and smoked chicken wings, with sides like onion strings, grilled broccolini and pepita slaw.
Early birds can check out brunch selections like egg plates and Benedicts, salads, a "build a biscuit" option and appetizers like "bonuts," deep-fried biscuits with cinnamon sugar.
Yelp users are excited about Bolin Barbeque, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 33 reviews on the site.
"Ordered smoked chicken wings for the Warriors game tonight, and they blew my mind," wrote Alexander M. on June 8.
Yelper Jesse D. added, "This place totally surprised me. It's located inside of the Blue Light and was exceptional. I tried the pulled pork and grilled okra. I highly recommend both."
Bolin Barbeque is open from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. from Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)