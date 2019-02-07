From board games to barre in a barn: Get to know 5 new Pleasanton businesses

Apna Bazaar
Photo: Sai V./Yelp
Apna Bazaar is an international grocery store located at 4040 Pimlico Drive.
This is the second California outpost for the New York-based mini-chain, which has multiple locations on the east coast. There's another location in Sunnyvale, as well. The store features a variety of organic produce, fresh dairy and sundries sourced locally and from throughout the Indian subcontinent.
"The fresh produce section is great," writes Yelper George K. "There are plenty of fresh herbs, fruits, and veggies. Their dairy section is quite large and I was able to score some yogurt on sale for Diwali."
Apna Bazaar is open 24 hours daily.
King Kong Comics and Games
Photo: King Kong Comics and Games/Yelp
Stroll past 4270 Rosewood Drive, Suite D and you'll find King Kong Comics and Games, a new toy and games store, offering comic books, video games, board games and more. Yelpers are fans of King Kong Comics and Games: it's got five stars out of seven reviews, so far.
The new shop features an assortment of products for the whole family, like Magic: the Gathering cards, board games, miniature collectables, Star Wars memorabilia, vintage gaming consoles and more.
The shop sponsors a variety of open gaming nights, too. (You can check out the full lineup here.)
"I have been here only once, but that was all I needed," writes Yelper Nicholas G. "They had everything I could possibly have hoped for and more."
Bak Kung Korean BBQ
Photo: Rochelle 'Shella' T./Yelp
Bak Kung Korean BBQ is a new Korean spot, offering barbecue and more, that's located at 2693 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 106
The all-you-can-eat lunch special (which is half price for children under eight years old) features meats like beef brisket, pork belly with house-made sauce, and marinated beef short rib. The dinner menus are more extensive, with options like beef tongue and prime steak. (You can check out the menu here.)
Yoga Barn of Pleasanton
Photo: Alexis A./Yelp
Yoga Barn of Pleasanton is a new yoga spot that's located at 200 Ray St.
This workout spot specializes in "yoga, barre, aerial and cardio-inspired classes for every body," according to its website.
Located in the historic Kottinger Barn -- built in 1858 -- the business aims to provide a safe and welcoming space for a variety of yoga practices, like heated and non-heated vinyasa, family yoga and more.
If you're in the mood for something a little more meditative, check out the "Yin" class, which is a quiet, slow practice that targets tendons and ligaments throughout the body. (Check out the full list of classes here.)
Go Fish Poke Bar
Photo: Go Fish Poke Bar/Yelp
Head over to 2433 Stoneridge Mall Road, Floor 2 and you'll find the newest outlet of Bay Area Hawaiian-Japanese mini-chain Go Fish Poke Bar, which offers poke, sushi and more.
The eatery features a build-your-own poke bar, hand roll bar and weekly specials. Hand roll options include the Bacon of the Sea (crispy miso salmon skin, cucumber and avocado), negi hama (yellowtail, cucumber and green onion) and more. Miso short rib, shoyu ginger chicken, seaweed salad and Asian slaw are also on offer.
For dessert, try the freshly made mochi ice cream in flavors like guava and tiramisu. Wash down your meal with one of the many drinks, including organic yuzu lemonade, lychee lemonade, mango-orange-guava juice blend, Japanese craft beers and sake. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The business also has locations in San Jose, Palo Alto, Redwood City and Santa Clara.