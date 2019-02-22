FOOD & DRINK

From boba to barbering, here are the 4 freshest new businesses to open in San Jose

Lobster roll at Slapfish. | Photo: LJ N./Yelp

By Hoodline
Itching to explore the newest restaurant and retail additions to San Jose? From boba to barbers, read on for the newest hot spots to arrive near you.

Slapfish



Photo: Homa S./Yelp

Slapfish is a seafood spot offering everything from fish and chips to burritos to poke. It recently opened at 5297 Prospect Rd., Ste. 40 in West San Jose.

This is the latest addition for the fast-casual eatery, which has multiple locations throughout the country, plus one on the way in London, according to its website.

On the menu, expect to see dishes, like the ultimate fish taco with cabbage, house sauce and pickled onions; fish and chips with house-made tartar sauce; or the Traditional Lobster Roll served warm with drawn butter, mayo and lemon.

And if you're in the mood for something a little different, check out the Surf N Turf Burger with grilled beef and lobster, cheese and caramelized onions.

Rounding things out are a selection of salads and fresh Hawaiian-style poke bowls. (You can see the full lineup here.)

Tpumps



Photo: Melanie B./Yelp

New to 7290 Bollinger Road in Calabazas is Tpumps, a spot to score bubble tea and smoothies. The new location joins a handful of others in the Peninsula and one in Cupertino.

The cafe's signature beverages come in highly customizable form: the menu offers diners a choice of teas (green, black or non-caffeinated), three flavored pumps per drink (from a long list including passion fruit, lavender and pumpkin spice) and toppings like plain boba, taro and flavored "popping" boba.

Customers can get their tea hot, iced, with any sweetness level, with milk or without, or as a smoothie or slushie. The joint is beverage-only, but customers on the go can grab a premade drink from a cooler.

Kung Fu Tea



Photo: Ash S./Yelp

A newcomer to West San Jose, Kung Fu Tea is a bubble tea cafe located at 457 Saratoga Ave.

This is the first Bay Area outpost for the New York-based chain, which has multiple locations across the country and in Australia, Canada and Vietnam.

It boasts an extensive list of styles and flavors, from classic black, green and oolong teas to milk teas, punch and even espresso. Toppings include popping bubbles, pudding and jelly.

For something different, try a yogurt tea or one of the seasonal specials, like pumpkin oolong milk tea or brown sugar and ginger tea. Many options are caffeine free, so you can indulge any time. (Check out the full menu here.)

Blackgrapes



Photo: Allan I. T./Yelp

Stop by 2231 Lincoln Ave. in Willow Glen and you'll find Blackgrapes, a barber shop.

This new local outfit bills itself as "a place of young entrepreneurs and barbers" who "set the bar for modern culture," according to its website.

The shop offers a variety of services for men, women and children, like scissor cuts and beard trims, straight razor shave, line-up and edge cuts, blowouts, color treatments and more. (Check out the full lineup here.)
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Jose
FOOD & DRINK
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
Surf's up at West San Jose's new Slapfish
Asian fusion, burgers and more: What's trending on San Jose's food scene?
Healthy heart cooking ideas
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland teachers on strike for 2nd day
SJ neighbor creates buzz over his plans to increase honey bee population
Video shows young conservative activists being assaulted on Berkeley Campus
Stockton Street to reopen in SF after 7-year closure
For this dog, 'The Lion King' is more than just a movie
Jussie Smollett out on bond, reportedly apologizes to 'Empire' cast mates
House Dems introduce measure to revoke Trump border edict
Vote! Which dress should Dion wear to the Oscars?
Show More
Outraged parents confront Oakland Unified School District's Superintendent
Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake hits southern Ecuador
Proposed bill could prevent Trump from being on 2020 ballot in NJ
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
How divorce led to an Oscar nomination for an animated short
More News