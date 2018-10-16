From boiled crab to bubble tea: Explore the newest eateries in San Jose

Claw Shack
Photo: SuYen N./Yelp
Claw Shack is a Cajun/Creole eatery, offering chicken wings and seafood, that recently opened at 2847 S. White Road in Evergreen. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp. This is its second location, with the original on Berryessa Road.
The menu features snow crab clusters, king crab legs, shrimp, half-shell green-lipped mussels and more. Garnish your meal with one of eight signature sauces. Jambalaya, shrimp gumbo and smoky Cajun sausages are also on offer.
3rd & Bourbon
Photo: carlos c./Yelp
New to 93 E. Santa Clara St. in downtown San Jose is 3rd & Bourbon, a bar that serves modern American bites. The menu features offerings like wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo, barbecue, spicy mango coconut or 3B special sauce, and served with celery, carrots and a side of ranch. Sliders, salads and sandwiches round out the menu.
On the drinks menu, check out the establishment's many cocktail options, including the Southbay Iced Tea (vodka, gin, rum, triple sec, tequila, lemon juice and Earl Grey tea syrup), Blackberry Bourbon Mojito and the Paloma (tequila, lime juice and grapefruit soda and oleo saccharum).
Sip N Bowl
Photo: matthew n./Yelp
A new addition to the Asian fusion scene in Willow Glen is Sip N Bowl, which is located at 1163 Lincoln Ave. It is serving up customizable drinks and bowls. For the bowls, choose a base (rice, noodles or salad), a protein (grilled pork, lemon grass chicken, tofu, among others), veggies like cucumber and kimchee and a sauce.
For drinks, look for options for sweetness, ice level and base tea (green tea, black tea and milk tea). Add flavors such as lychee, strawberry, passionfruit, wintermelon, honeydew and honey. Finish it off with toppings like rainbow jelly, aloe vera, salted cream, popping boba and more.
Agave Taqueria & Cafe
Photo: oscar r./Yelp
Agave Taqueria & Cafe is a Mexican spot that has recently reopened under new management. (It was formerly Agave Mexican Grill.) The eatery, which offers cafe-style service, is located at 17 S. Fourth St. in downtown San Jose. Stop by for Taco Tuesdays with an open salsa bar. Vegetarian options are also available.