From bubble tea to a brewpub, explore the 4 newest restaurants to open in Sunnyvale

Boba Drive
Photo: Alexander T./Yelp
Stroll past 677 Tasman Drive in Lakewood and you'll find Boba Drive, a new tea shop, offering bubble tea, desserts and more.
The menu features a customizable component where customers first start by choosing from a selection of teas, like black tea, Earl Grey and green tea, among others. Then, choose your preferred milk (or no milk) and a sweetness level, and round it out with add-ins, such as grass jelly, honey boba or aloe vera.
For a sweet snack, check out the cafe's mochi doughnuts, matcha puddings or custard cakes.
So far, the bubble tea spot been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Roslyn L., who reviewed it on Feb. 2, wrote, "Boba Drive has a lot to offer both for your tummy and social life, and I'm stoked about that!"
Jennifer R. noted, "First time here -- got their jasmine green tea with regular milk (non-dairy creamer), no ice, 50% sweet. Really like it! The tea is very floral and refreshing."
Interested? Boba Drive is open on weekdays from noon-6 p.m., and on weekends from 2-8 p.m.
Off The Rails Brewing
Photo: Gumball S./Yelp
New to 111 S. Murphy Ave. in Washington is Off The Rails Brewing, a brewery offering burgers, pizza and more.
This new spot bills itself as an "American brewpub," which specializes in craft beers and "fresh food made of local ingredients," according to its website.
On the menu, expect to see shareable starters, like shrimp ceviche, garlic curry fries and nachos. If you're in the mood for something a little more substantial, look for a selection of house-made flatbreads topped with grilled flank steak, Thai chicken or spicy veggies; burgers and sandwiches; salads and more.
Rounding things out are six craft brews, like the "Trainwreck" ale, a Bavarian hefeweizen and the "Dub Nation Dubbel" Belgian brown ale. (You can check out the full menu of offerings here.)
Off The Rails Brewing is open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. It's closed Sundays.
Corazon Mexican Food
Photo: Corazon Mexican Food/Yelp
New to 1255 S. Mary Ave. in De Anza is Corazon Mexican Food, a Mexican spot offering lunch and dinner.
Notable dishes at this fast-casual eatery include items like mole poblano with boneless chicken; pork pibil, a Mayan dish made with fresh fruit juices, herbs and achiote; and a vegetarian poblano pepper filled with diced vegetables, fruits and nuts.
There's a selection of burritos, tacos, enchiladas and seafood entrees, as well, with desserts, such as flan and strawberry churros rounding the menu out. (You can check out a full list of offerings here.)
And with five stars out of seven reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.
Yelper Byron W., who reviewed it on Feb. 4, wrote, "Amazing. I split the chicken mole, carne asada burrito, horchata, and cream/strawberry churros with a friend to try out more items."
Corazon Mexican Food is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. It's closed on Sundays.
Don Don Ramen
Photo: Yvonne H./Yelp
Stop by 592 E. El Camino Real in Ortega and you'll find Don Don Ramen, a Taiwanese spot, offering ramen and more.
Don Don Ramen's menu incorporates a wide variety of Japanese-style dishes coupled with Taiwanese-style diner fare. On the menu, expect to see noodle dishes, like spicy char siu ramen and cold noodles with sesame paste. For entrees, look for the Taiwanese-style chicken cutlet combo, braised pork over rice and ochazuke (tea and rice porridge) with salmon roe.
Rounding things out are sides, such as Japanese pot stickers, Taiwan popcorn chicken, deep-fried onigiri and garlic fries. (Check out the full menu here.)
With five stars out of six reviews on Yelp, It's off to a strong start.
Yelper Nishant A., who reviewed the restaurant on Feb. 2, wrote, "Soothing and pleasant broth. Not at all overpowering yet subtly flavorful. The noodles were thin and had that bite which one looks for."
Don Don Ramen is open daily for lunch from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., and for dinner, 5:30-9 p.m.