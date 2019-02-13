From fireside drinks to presidential libations, get to know San Francisco's 3 newest cocktail bars

Executive Order Bar & Lounge
868 Mission St., SoMa
Executive Order Bar & Lounge is a new cocktail bar offering elevated pub fare. The American-history-themed bar, which doubles as a coffee shop by day, comes from John Eric Sanchez (formerly of Sip Bar & Lounge), who took took over the space once occupied by Volta brasserie.
For libations, the menu features an assortment of presidentially themed signature cocktails, like the George Washington, with Buffalo Trace bourbon, brown-sugar simple syrup and sparkling wine; the John Adams, with Hendrick's gin and apricot brandy; or the Copperhead Democrat, with Hangar One vodka and ginger beer. There's a selection of wine and bottled American beers, as well.
Photo: Executive Order Bar & Lounge/Yelp
And if you're in the mood for a bite to eat, the spot serves bites like mini chicken tacos, shrimp po' boy sliders, lumpia with organic ground turkey and more. (You can check out the full lineup here.)
Yelp users are excited about the new bar, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews on the site.
Yelper Dul P., who reviewed the lounge on Jan. 28, wrote, "Nice place to have a drink and listen to good music!"
Christina W. noted, "Came to this executive branch-themed bar about a week and a half ago for a private event, and really enjoyed the space. The cocktail menu is filled with drinks named after past presidents, founding fathers and other historical figures."
Executive Order Bar & Lounge is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. (It's closed on Monday, Saturday, and Sunday.)
Zombie Village
441 Jones St., Tenderloin
Photo: Chris S./Yelp
Zombie Village is a new tiki bar from the Future Bars group (Pagan Idol, Bourbon & Branch, Rickhouse), which also ran it in its former iteration as Tradition.
Look for signature drinks like the Witch Doctor, with Jamaican rum, grapefruit and lime; the 146 Swizzle, with Trinidad dark overproof rum and cinnamon; or the Alcatraz Island, with gin, apple brandy and tropical bitters. There's also an extensive list of rum, agave spirits, gin and whisky served by the glass.
Zombie Village's current rating of four stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
"Drinks are amazing and the bartenders are really attentive, but since it's a small bar, it could take a while," wrote Yelper Chanel E. "I suggest reserving a table a couple days before... and eat before you come here, because they don't serve food at all."
Yelper Chase G. wrote, "Great decorations. Drinks are good. We didn't have to wait too long to get in on a Friday, but it was rainy, so maybe that was why."
Zombie Village is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Laureate
444 Presidio Ave., Pacific Heights
Photo: Bradley D./Yelp
Laureate is a lounge and cocktail bar located inside Joie de Vivre's Laurel Inn hotel. Its menu features "hyperlocal craft beer," wine and an assortment of California-inspired cocktails, according to its website.
Look for seasonal sippers like The Snow Shoe, with Hangar One vodka, Borghetti Cafe espresso liqueur and oat milk; or the Whisky Rose, with rosemary simple syrup, lemon juice and bitters. There's an extensive list of sparkling, red and white wines and draft and bottled brews, too.
If you've got the munchies, bar snacks include warm olives, bacon-wrapped dates and shareable flatbread and quesadilla plates. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Laureate currently holds four stars out of seven reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper K. B., who reviewed Laureate on Dec. 18, wrote, "This is an awesome place! Went here on a Tuesday when they just opened, so we were the only ones there. Very chic mid-century decor. Cozy by the fireplace,with plenty of seats."
And James Z. noted, "Laureate is located at a convenient intersection in the heart of Presidio Heights/western Pacific Heights/Laurel Heights. This used to be known as Swank."
Laureate is open from 4 p.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday and 4 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)