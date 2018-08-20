From mini-golf to mac and cheese, explore these 5 new Russian Hill and North Beach businesses

Miki Ramen
620 Broadway
Miki Ramen is a new spot to score ramen in North Beach. Located in the former Panuchos space, Miki Ramen offers a to-the-point menu of ramens. The house version combines a miso broth with chicken, pork, egg and vegetables.
There's also a tonkotsu pork ramen and a vegetarian version. In addition to ramen, you'll find starters like gyoza and deep-fried squid tentacles, and rice bowls like chicken teriyaki.
Miki Ramen currently holds 3.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Philip M. noted, "In an area dominated by Chinese restaurants, it's refreshing to have a Chinese-operated Japanese restaurant. The staff here is friendly. I don't like the fact that they are cash-only. There is only bar-style seating on premises."
Yelper Bill T. wrote, "I was looking for a late-night snack after drinking with friends in North Beach, and came upon this hole-in the wall restaurant on Broadway. I had their tonkotsu ramen, and it was better than expected for after midnight. The calamari was prepared just right -- lightly battered and not too oily."
Palermo II Delicatessen
658 Vallejo St.
Palermo II Delicatessen is an Italian deli, offering sandwiches and house-made salads.
As the name suggests, it's the second iteration of Palermo Delicatessen, which was operated nearby by the same family until 2008. Holdovers on the menu include the classic Italian combo (known here as the "Don Gaetano") and crab salad on focaccia with red roasted peppers and Monterey jack. Or you can always design your own sandwich from a long list of Italian meats.
Palermo II Delicatessen currently holds five stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Billy P., who reviewed Palermo II Delicatessen on August 2, wrote, "This place had such a good vibe. The workers were really helpful in choosing the right sandwich and it was delicious. Great to know I have a good Italian deli back in the neighborhood."
Yelper Cole G. wrote, "So happy that Palermo is back! An authentic Sicilian deli with lots of choices for meats and cheeses with fresh bread and condiments. You gotta go with the prosciutto with provolone or the crab jack."
Palermo II Delicatessen is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Mac'd
2127 Polk St.
Next up, choose your own macaroni and cheese adventure at fast-casual MAC'D, which lets you customize a bowl of mac from a selection of base pastas, mix-ins, sauce and toppings.
The base options are shell or elbow pasta, or cauliflower for a gluten-free approach. Cheese sauce runs from basic to jalapeno to "Goddess" (cheddar, Monterrey jack, and asiago with garlic); there's also a vegan cheese option.
Mix-ins include bacon, corn and roasted mushrooms, while toppings range from truffle oil to (for an extra charge) Korean short ribs. Finally, sides include honey sriracha Brussels sprouts and french fries.
Yelp users are generally positive about MAC'D, which currently holds four stars out of 32 reviews on the site.
Yelper Sophia S., who reviewed MAC'D on August 8, wrote, "You can definitely share one order with a friend, but why share if you could have the whole thing for yourself? Jalapenos added a fun kick, and chicken was so tender. Loved this comfort food for a twist."
Yelper Elena N. wrote, "The mac and cheese sauce is very rich, so be prepared for a heavy meal. This fed me five times before I finished the whole container."
MAC'D is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Subpar Miniature Golf
900 N. Point St.
Tourists and locals alike might be interested to learn of the arrival of Subpar Miniature Golf, a new arcade and miniature golf spot in Ghirardelli Square.
The 18-hole golf course takes you on a tour of a miniaturized San Francisco, with obstacles ranging from Alcatraz to the crooked part of Lombard Street to the Painted Ladies. The arcade includes standup video games, skeeball, air hockey and more.
An on-site cafe offers a short menu of sandwiches (like a caprese sub or shrimp po'boy), pizzas and snacks like tater tots and jalapeno poppers. Alcohol is in the mix as well.
Subpar Miniature Golf currently holds four stars out of nine reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Alan S., who reviewed Subpar Miniature Golf on June 6, wrote, "The holes are all made to look like San Francisco landmarks. They are all very detailed. Sometimes it feels wrong to bounce the golf ball off the intricately painted scenery. But golf must proceed!"
Andrew B. noted, "Each course is built not to the highest potential it could be, but it does the job. They also serve food and drinks -- yup, alcohol too. And at each course, there's a glass holder so you can take your beer with you while you play."
Subpar Miniature Golf is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
North Beach Farmers Market
699 Columbus Ave.
Finally, every Saturday at the intersection of Columbus and Filbert streets, you'll find the new iteration of the North Beach Farmers Market.
Billed by co-sponsor North Beach Neighbors as both a market for fresh produce and a community gathering place, you can expect nearly a dozen farmers to be represented, including Tomales Farmstead Creamery, Pasture 42, Swanton Berry Farm, and Veliz Organics. There are also eggs, cut flowers and fresh bread, and often live music contributes to the atmosphere.
Yelp users are excited about the new market, which currently holds five stars out of two reviews on the site.
Yelper Frank R., who reviewed North Beach Farmers Market on August 8, wrote, "There are plenty of good deals and exciting finds to be had, and it's nice to have consistently good vendors week over week. Plus, there's usually live music and all the other great places up and down Columbus."
Janel F. noted, "Amazing farmers market find in cutest North Beach neighborhood. Great variety of fresh veggies (snagged chard, kale, beets, carrots, cilantro) and killer, in-season candy-like strawberries. Plus pasture raised eggs, fresh bread (that's all vegan), and yummy olives."
North Beach Farmers Market is open on Saturdays only, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.