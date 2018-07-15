From pork to piñatas, get to know the freshest new businesses to launch in Vallejo

Kehaulani's Cafe
Photo: Sara T./Yelp
Kehaulani's Cafe is a new Filipino-Hawaiian breakfast and brunch spot that's located at 38 Admiral Callaghan Lane. It's serving up comfort food like the Loco Moco (two eggs, beef short ribs and gravy over rice) and the Kalua Pork Benedict, made with pulled pork and poached eggs on Hawaiian toast.
Coffee is provided by local roasters Moschetti, to go with sweet bites like the rolls with guava butter and housemade donut holes with chocolate dipping sauce.
Tacos Baja Cali
Photo: Jose E L./Yelp
Drop in at 1 Rancho Square and you'll find Tacos Baja Cali, a new Mexican food truck, offering seafood tacos and more. It specializes in Baja-style fish tacos, but also offers taco fillings like shrimp, tripitas (tripe) and carne asada.
Rg's Discount Party Store
Photo: Rg's Discount p./Yelp
Rg's Discount Party Store is a vendor for all kinds of party supplies, located at 605 Tennessee St. Stop by the discount retailer to pick up pinatas, party balloons, themed decorations, party favors and props like hats and glasses.