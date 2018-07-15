FOOD & DRINK

From pork to piñatas, get to know the freshest new businesses to launch in Vallejo

Kehaulani's Cafe. | Photo: Sara T./Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to explore the newest businesses to open in Vallejo? From a tropical brunch spot to a party supply store, read on for a list of the newest destinations to land recently.

Kehaulani's Cafe



Photo: Sara T./Yelp

Kehaulani's Cafe is a new Filipino-Hawaiian breakfast and brunch spot that's located at 38 Admiral Callaghan Lane. It's serving up comfort food like the Loco Moco (two eggs, beef short ribs and gravy over rice) and the Kalua Pork Benedict, made with pulled pork and poached eggs on Hawaiian toast.

Coffee is provided by local roasters Moschetti, to go with sweet bites like the rolls with guava butter and housemade donut holes with chocolate dipping sauce.

Tacos Baja Cali



Photo: Jose E L./Yelp

Drop in at 1 Rancho Square and you'll find Tacos Baja Cali, a new Mexican food truck, offering seafood tacos and more. It specializes in Baja-style fish tacos, but also offers taco fillings like shrimp, tripitas (tripe) and carne asada.

Rg's Discount Party Store



Photo: Rg's Discount p./Yelp

Rg's Discount Party Store is a vendor for all kinds of party supplies, located at 605 Tennessee St. Stop by the discount retailer to pick up pinatas, party balloons, themed decorations, party favors and props like hats and glasses.
