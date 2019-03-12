From potstickers to mapo tofu fries, SF's 3 newest Chinese spots will satisfy

Dim Sum Corner
601 Grant Ave., Chinatown
Photo: Dim Sum Corner/Yelp
Dim Sum Corner recently opened in the ground-floor space of Chinatown's historic Cathay House. To create its menu, managing partners Jaynry Mak and Eric Chung partnered with Daly City dim sum favorite Koi Palace, which directly supplies dumplings and other items from its commercial kitchen.
Dumpling options include xiao long bao (in standard pork or crab roe, truffle and pork) and an assortment of "crispy" potstickers. Other appetizers include bao sliders, spring rolls and egg custard tarts. For entrees, diners can sample Taiwanese beef noodle soup, Mongolian beef or orange chicken.
To drink, there's a selection of bubble tea drinks and fruit teas.
Dim Sum Corner's current Yelp rating of four stars out of six reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Laura C., who reviewed Dim Sum Corner on Feb. 17, wrote, "Great new addition to the neighborhood! We tried the steamed pork buns -- my favorite thing we tried!"
Andrew S. noted, "They offer classic dim sum fare, noodles and rice plates, a nice combo option (basically like a bento box) and boba."
Dim Sum Corner is open from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. daily.
Alley House
3751 Geary Blvd., Inner Richmond
Photo: Alley HOuse/Yelp
Over in the Richmond, new Shanghainese spot Alley House offers dishes like cucumber with garlic sauce, Shanghai boiled chicken or sweet and sour spare ribs. Noodles are a major player on the menu, with items such as Shanghai-style pork chop noodle soup, noodles with scallion oil and dried shrimp or mixed chow mein.
There's even a "healthy food" menu, dishing out stir-fried green beans, winter bamboo shoots and spicy mapo tofu.
Yelp users are generally positive about Alley House, which currently holds four stars out of 20 reviews on the site.
Yelper William C., who reviewed Alley House on Feb. 27, wrote, "My wife and I are huge fans of Shanghainese food, and we are very impressed with Alley House. Very authentic! Xiaolongbao and pan-fried pork buns are two must-try items here."
Yelper Wai C. wrote, "Hidden gem for Shanghainese food on a budget! The hot and sour soup is some of the best that I have tasted and the string beans are very tasty."
Alley House is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Pushcart Fare
3224 22nd St., Mission
Photo: Megan H./Yelp
Takeout-oriented Pushcart Fare is the project of chefs Nikki Ma, Ivan Ou and Thomas Wu, as we recently reported.
It offers fresh takes on dim sum classics like BBQ pork buns, shrimp dumplings, mapo tofu fries and the house specialty: black-and-gold-streaked salty egg yolk buns. (You can see the full list of offerings here.)
Pushcart Fare's current rating of four stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Marianna M., who was one of the first users to visit Pushcart Fare on Feb. 17, wrote, "The shrimp dumplings are excellent. The shrimp is plumper and more flavorful than the innards of dumplings I've had at other dim-sum establishments."
Yelper Fraulein C. noted, "Charcoaled lava salty egg bun! 'Nuff said!"
Pushcart Fare is open from 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily.
