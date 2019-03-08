From Wagyu beef to single-origin coffee beans: 4 new spots to check out in SoMa

Commons Club
250 Fourth St.
Commons Club is a restaurant and bar helmed by Adrian Garcia, a veteran of Quince and Benu.
The new restaurant -- located on the ground floor of the Virgin Hotel -- is the first of three planned eateries to join the mix at the hotel, as we recently reported. Later this month, expect coffee shop Funny Library and rooftop bar Everdene to debut as well.
Curious diners will find an eclectic "modern Californian" menu during separate breakfast, lunch and dinner hours. Options range from a full English-style breakfast to sunchoke soup with chicory and amon Iberico to duck confit agnolotti. (Check out the full dinner menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about the restaurant, which currently holds five stars out of five reviews on the site.
"Beautiful space! This place reminds me of the old Asia De Cuba and the Redwood Room on steroids," Seth T. noted. "I think they have a few things to iron out in terms of service and food but they are on the right track to becoming the next hip spot in the city."
And Yelper Olivia L., vouched for the breakfasts: "The honey yogurt was extremely unique and yummy. It is very whipped which makes it light and airy, almost more like a mousse. ... The pumpkin toast was also yummy. Similar to a French toast but with pumpkin bread."
Commons Club is open from 7 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Andytown Coffee Roasters
181 Fremont St., Floor 7
Andytown Coffee Roasters, located on the seventh floor of the 181 Fremont St. condominiums, is the latest addition for the expanding local mini-chain, which has three other outposts in the Outer Sunset, as well.
Once the Transbay Terminal rooftop park reopens, you'll be able to access the cafe from the park via a skybridge, which will be open daily, according to its website. For now, the spot is in soft-opening mode on weekdays, from 9 a.m-4 p.m.
Look for a variety of its single-origin coffees, along with a selection of espresso drinks and pour-over options as well. Like many roasteries, it sells its beans directly to consumers: you can check out the varieties available at its website here.
Yelp users are jazzed about the new cafe, which currently holds five stars out of three reviews on the site.
Yelper Audrey G., who reviewed Andytown Coffee Roasters on Feb. 2, wrote, "I've been wanting to visit Andytown Coffee but their locations in Outer Sunset were pretty out of the way, so I'm super happy they opened up a location downtown!"
And Eugene M. declared it, "The best coffee in town. Their original drink 'The Snowy Plover' is good, but on a cold day, I recommend just getting a latte and adding whipped cream (they make it fresh)."
Right now, Andytown Coffee Roasters is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
The Butcher Shop By Niku Steakhouse
57 Division St.
The Butcher Shop by Niku Steakhouse is the retail side of the in-house butcher serving the Omakase Restaurant Group, which recently opened next-door eateries Udon Time and Niku Steakhouse. Butcher Guy Crims is at the helm; starting this month, the small lunch counter will offer daily cutlet sandwich lunch specials.
Billing itself as the city's first certified Kobe beef retailer, the shop is an exclusive purveyor of A5 Wagyu beef sourced directly from central Japan. It also offers cuts of other domestically farmed beef, pork and lamb, like Heritage Kurobuta pork farmed in Iowa.
The authenticity of the beef is a selling point for the butcher because much of what shops and restaurants sell as Wagyu or Kobe beef in the States is in fact from Wagyu-Angus hybrid cattle raised outside Japan -- or is genetically unrelated to Wagyu breeds at all, as Bon Appetit and others have reported.
The new meat shop currently holds five stars out of nine reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Stephy L., who reviewed The Butcher Shop by Niku Steakhouse on Feb. 2, wrote, "The Butcher Shop can be easily missed as the door to the shop is a single door next to a display window of meat. Once inside, your breath gets taken away by the beauty of these wagyu meats."
And Yelper David S. added, "We've been looking forward to this opening since first hearing about it in the fall. The Butcher Shop is the only one in the city selling certified Kobe beef to take home and grill."
The Butcher Shop by Niku Steakhouse is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Virgin Hotels San Francisco
250 Fourth St.
Virgin Hotels San Francisco, new to 250 Fourth Street, is the first San Francisco property for the international hotel brand.
It boasts 12 stories housing 192 guest rooms and two penthouse suites, according to Architectural Digest. The rooms, designed by Hager Design International, range in size from 245 to 634 square feet.
It's also home to the aforementioned Commons Club restaurant and the upcoming cafe and rooftop bar.
With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp, the new hotel has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Camille H., one of the first to review the new hotel on Feb. 2, wrote, "I was lucky to get a sneak peek rate and one of the first to stay. I absolutely loved it!"
Yelper Greg B. added, "The staff has been incredibly friendly and welcoming. The bar and ambience is superb."
