Gao Viet Kitchen brings Vietnamese fare to downtown San Mateo

A new Vietnamese spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 313 S. San Mateo Drive in downtown San Mateo, the fresh arrival is called Gao Viet Kitchen.
Just blocks from San Mateo Central Park, the restaurant offers up eats like steamed rice cakes with shrimp flakes, fried pork fat and shallots; mini savory pancakes topped with shrimp and served with lettuce and fresh herbs; lobster rice porridge; and whole live Maine lobster banh canh noodle soup with pork and quail egg.
Gao Viet Kitchen has proven popular thus far, with a four-star rating out of 35 reviews on Yelp.
"This place is pretty good," Yelper Young K. wrote. "The street food and lettuce wraps were excellent. The clay pot was very good and they have some quality pork belly. They have a nice bar upstairs, it's good for family and date nights, and the coconut ice cream was quite good."
Yelper Maria S. added, "The place looks a little small, but they have an upstairs area with more seating. The decor is bright and colorful. The menu is definitely meant for sharing so make sure to bring a friend or two when you go."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Gao Viet Kitchen is open from 5-11 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
