Gelato spot Philmore Creamery debuts in Lower Pac Heights

If gelato or sorbet are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 1840 Fillmore St. in Lower Pac Heights, the new arrival is called Philmore Creamery.
Last month, we reported that the new scoop shop was taking over the former Barry For Pets space, which closed in 2015. Now, its doors are open, serving up fresh gelato and sorbet made on the premises.
The flavors rotate on a daily basis, but current options include peach-prosecco sorbet, banana cream, dark chocolate, vanilla, lemon-lime sorbet and salted caramel. You'll also find two varieties of cremino (layered gelato): mandarin-lime and strawberry sorbetto, and chocolate, raspberry and peanut butter gelato.
Philmore Creamery has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 32 reviews on Yelp.
Maria T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 20, wrote, "Best gelato in San Francisco! Go now! Nothing was as memorable or delicious as the cup of apricot sorbetto and cantaloupe gelato I picked up yesterday on a whim when I happened to pass by Philmore."
Yelper Neivin M. added, "Cute little gelato place that sells rotating flavors of gelato daily. This has become my go-to ice cream place over Smitten and Salt and Straw! They use a machine straight from Italy to make their stuff, and it's incredible."
And Erik E. wrote, "All the flavors we tried were amazing. The fig cheesecake and the plum sorbet stood out in particular. I'm amazed there wasn't a line out the door. The ice cream is far superior to Salt and Straw."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Philmore Creamery is open from noon-11 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Mondays.)
