Gen Korean BBQ House brings all-you-can-eat barbecue to Mountain View

Photo: Gen Korean BBQ House/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue joint has opened for business at 2540 W. El Camino Real in downtown Mountain View. The fresh addition, called Gen Korean BBQ House, is the chain's sixth in Northern California and has space for 330 diners.

On the menu, diners will find both lunch and dinner all-you-can-eat options with meat choices like the smoked garlic pork belly, Cajun shrimp and chicken, top sirloin steak and pork jowl meat. For a sweet treat, barbecue enthusiasts can cool off with some macaron ice cream. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp so far, Gen Korean BBQ House has made a promising start with patrons.

"We loved the beef brisket (thinly sliced), garlic chicken, Cajun chicken, japchae, and calamari steak," wrote Wendy K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 18. "Great service (but slow because they were understaffed)."

"The quality and choice of meats, seafood, and side dishes are excellent," Yelper Vincent C. added, calling lunch "a bargain" despite similar issues with the service.

Head on over to check it out: Gen Korean BBQ House is open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
