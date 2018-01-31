'Gen Korean BBQ House' debuts in West San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. --If you've got Korean on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Gen Korean BBQ House, the newcomer is located at 1554 Saratoga Ave. in West San Jose.
This new spot--which has three other Bay Area locales, along with outposts throughout Southern California, Nevada, Arizona, and Texas--specializes in all-you-can-eat fusion-style Korean barbecue, according to a statement on the restaurant's website.
On the menu, look for dishes to grill at your table such as Cajun pork belly, fried cheese-stuffed breaded pork, beef bulgogi and spicy baby octopus with onions.
There's a variety of sides on offer, too, such as japchae glass noodles with veggies, fried gyoza dumplings, and assorted grilled vegetables. Each meal comes with the ubiquitous banchan side dishes as well. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Gen Korean BBQ House has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Vivien T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 27th, said: "Soft opening week is going really well at this location. So glad there was no wait when we got here, but it sure did fill up really fast. Food was yummy like their other locations."
And Tia C. said: "First time at this location; and I went during the grand opening around lunch time. Everything was new and clean. Matt was a great server! He was really attentive. Everyone was on top of grill changes."
Head on over to check it out: Gen Korean BBQ House is open Monday-Thursday from 10am-11pm, Friday from 10am-midnight, Saturday from 9am-midnight, and Sunday from 9am-11pm.