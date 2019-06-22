fish

Restaurants could be serving genetically engineered salmon next year

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The effort to build a better salmon could soon be landing on dinner plates at restaurants in the United States.

An Indiana company called AquaBounty has genetically engineered a fish that will grow faster and reach about 10 pounds in size.

The salmon have been approved for humans to eat and could appear on restaurant menus late next year.

AquaBounty says it will be up to the restaurants to decide whether to tell customers if their meal has been genetically modified.
