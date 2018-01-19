FOOD & DRINK

Get Bubble Tea And More At Parkview/Vista Park's New 'Black Pearl'

A new spot, offering bubble tea and desserts, has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Black Pearl, the newcomer is located at 5663 Snell Ave. in Parkview/Vista Park.

This new spot--which had another outpost on Sierra Street that closed this past September--is known for its array of tapioca pearl drinks, snacks and desserts.

On the menu, expect to see milk and fruit teas like jasmine green milk tea, taro milk tea, chai tea, "Blue Bomb" with lemon and blueberry, and "Starburst" with orange, strawberry, and watermelon.

For snacks, look for items like Cajun fries, onion rings, popcorn chicken, fried tofu, and fish balls.

Rounding things out are desserts like macaroons, and pandan green waffles with Nutella, ice cream and fruit. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Black Pearl has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Kenneth L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 1st, said: "The staff were friendly and helpful as I ordered two drinks (both teas): the WTF (lychee, mango, and strawberry) and the Fruity Tooty Sunrise (banana, mango, and strawberry). The drinks were prepared quickly, and they were refreshing and tasty."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Black Pearl is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-11pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am-midnight, and Sunday from 11am-10pm.
