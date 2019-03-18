Food & Drink

Burger King launches $5 monthly coffee club

Burger King is letting customers have one more thing their way: their coffee.

The fast food mogul launched a coffee subscription service.



For $5 per month, customers can get a small, hot cup of coffee every day at participating locations.

"We continue to leverage technology to enhance our guests' experience in our restaurants," said Chris Finazzo, North America president of Burger King Corp, in a news release. "We are proud to launch our own subscription service where guests can now enjoy a hot cup of coffee every day for just $5 a month."

Those interested have to download the BK app and click on the offers tab.
