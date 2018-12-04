FOOD & DRINK

Get coffee, tea, pastries and more inside Willow Glen Zanotto's new Z-Coffee

Photo: Z-Coffee/Yelp

By Hoodline
The new Willow Glen Zanotto's, located at 1520 Southwest Expressway, now has an attached cafe: Z-Coffee. Customers order at the counter, get a ticket for their drinks and pay at the grocery checkout.

Patrons looking to grab a quick drink will find organic Rishi teas in flavors like coconut oolong, blueberry rooibos and more, as well as a full suite of espresso beverages and cold brew coffee from local roasters Vertigo. For bites, there are almond, apricot and cheese croissants, bagels, cinnamon rolls and more.

With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Z-Coffee has gotten a good response in its early days.

"The coffee and service were good," wrote Ken I., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 23. "The WiFi worked ok, but there are no outlets. There is some limited seating indoors, and they have outdoor tables."

"The cold brew will definitely knock your socks off! It is strong!" Yelper Emily L. added. "I was a bit confused with the menu since I wanted an iced coffee, but the girl who assisted me... ended up making a sweet white chocolate mocha iced cold brew. It was so good!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Z-Coffee is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
