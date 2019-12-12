Food & Drink

Get 12 Krispy Kreme doughnuts for just $1 on Thursday

Doughnut lovers rejoice! Thursday is a day when you can get the delicious sweets on the cheap.

Dec. 12 -- or 12/12 -- is being called the Day of the Dozens. To celebrate the numerical oddity, North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme is giving customers quite the deal.



At participating locations, customers can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen.

SEE ALSO: Krispy Kreme releases 3 specialty doughnuts for December

The Day of the Dozens offer is only valid on Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkncfooddoughnutskrispy kremedonuts
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multi-vehicle crash, gravel spill closes Hwy 101 in Mountain View
Oakland official proposes using cruise ship to house the homeless
Gunmen may have targeted Jewish market in NJ shooting
San Francisco opens first RV lot for homeless
3 drug dealers in Tenderloin arrested and charged by feds
7 On Your Side answers Covered California questions
Bay Area church abuse victim breaks silence more than 40 years later
Show More
Bloomberg making campaign stops in Bay Area today
WATCH IN 60: Cruise ships for homeless, rents increasing
Holiday mystery: Why do letters to Santa arrive at NYC apartment?
SoCal-Vegas high-speed train work could start next year
Mom who allegedly ran over barber after haircut dispute turns herself in
More TOP STORIES News