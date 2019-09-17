Get paid $1,000 to visit local coffee shops

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's a new job opening for self-professed Starbucks addicts.
Business.org will pay you $1,000 to visit local coffee shops instead.
To be a qualified applicant, you must love coffee, frequent Starbucks, and be willing to commit one month to buying coffee from local coffee shops.
You must also be willing to share your experience on social media and blog about it.
For more details about this job posting, go here.
