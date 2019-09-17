Food & Drink

Get paid $1,000 to visit local coffee shops

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's a new job opening for self-professed Starbucks addicts.

Business.org will pay you $1,000 to visit local coffee shops instead.

To be a qualified applicant, you must love coffee, frequent Starbucks, and be willing to commit one month to buying coffee from local coffee shops.

You must also be willing to share your experience on social media and blog about it.

For more details about this job posting, go here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkemploymentsmall businessstarbucksu.s. & worldjobscoffee
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump arrives in Bay Area
Legendary ABC News political journalist Cokie Roberts dies at age 75
Santa Rosa father suspected of killing infant child dies in hospital
WATCH IN 60: Trump protesters, Tenant protections, Transit Center restaurant
Alex Trebek suffers cancer setback, will undergo more chemo
HUD Secretary Ben Carson to visit SF today
Kamala Harris calls for new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Dry today, showers possible tonight, tomorrow
General Mills recalls Gold Medal Flour for E. coli risk
Vaping-related death reported in Tulare County
Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez arrested for solicitation of child
Stanford, UCSF step closer to cure for common cold
More TOP STORIES News