Get pho and more at Downtown San Jose's new Culinary Corner Bistro | Hoodline

Pho fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The newcomer to Downtown San Jose, called Culinary Corner Bistro, is located at 321 S. First St.
The restaurant features pan-pacific dishes that include vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options and specializes in small plates, pho noodles and rice plates. Its menu also offers items like garlic green beans, crab-crusted salmon, chicken satay and more.
With a four-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Culinary Corner Bistro has made a promising start.
Yelper Vanessa G. wrote, "What a pleasant surprise to see a fresh and unique turn on Asian Culinary Cuisine! I highly recommend you take the time to come in for excellent food and a welcoming environment."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Culinary Corner Bistro is open from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
