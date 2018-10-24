FOOD & DRINK

Get pizza and more at Concord's new iSlice

Photo: iSlice/Yelp

By Hoodline
Albany-based New York-style pizzeria iSlice has expanded to a new location in Concord at 1924 Grant St., Suite 1. The project of owner Shiv Gurung offers both whole pizzas and by-the-slice service, as well as calzones and more.

The parlor's signature offerings include the Brooklyn pizza (meatball, bacon and onion) and the Supreme calzone (pepperoni, sausage, spinach, mushroom and onion). You can check out the full menu here; the joint delivers through Postmates, UberEats and DoorDash.

The new pizzeria has proven popular in its early days, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Paris S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 15, praised the prices, food quality and good service: "Friendly guys. Got some extra toppings (50 cents ea), two large slices and a soda for under $10."

And Emily M. agreed, "Friendly staff. Delicious pizza. Combo deal for today was two slices of cheese pizza with a free can of soda. Definitely worth it."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. ISlice is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
