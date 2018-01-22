FOOD & DRINK

Get Sandwiches And More At SoMa's New 'Organic Coup'

If sandwiches are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 455 Market St. (between Front St. & Bush St.) in SoMa, the new arrival is called The Organic Coup.

This new spot--which has 10 Bay Area locations and an outpost in Sacramento and Bellevue, Washington--bills itself as "America's first USDA certified organic fast food."

On the menu, expect to see items like a signature fried chicken sandwich with spicy shredded veggies on a toasted organic bun; an organic chicken bowl with veggies and guacamole, and sides such as organic tater tots, chicken tenders, and popcorn with caramel and chocolate drizzle. (You can check out the menu here.)

The fresh addition has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Sam G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 11th, said: "Holy shoot, this place is delicious! I've tried almost everything on the menu, and have to say it's a tie between the acai Bowl w/ peanut butter powder OR the crispy chicken wrap with BBQ Ranch."

Yelper Audrey M. added: "This location is new and I'm happy it's open! My co-worker raved about their chicken wraps, so I decided to check them out."

Jenny M. said: "Brand new spot and totally in love! Itty bitty place with excellent service and killer breakfast burritos. Def a must have!"

The Organic Coup is now open at 455 Market St., so swing on by to take a peek.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News