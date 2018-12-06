FOOD & DRINK

Get the Word on Bayview's newest café

Photo: Jeanne L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Need a pick-me-up? A new coffee shop has opened its doors in Bayview at at 5114 Third St. (between Bayview Street and Shafter Avenue). The recent arrival, called Word. a cafe, offers breakfast and weekend brunch in addition to its coffee.

Coffee enthusiasts will find their joe in "Strong," "Stronger," and "Custom" configurations (like cold brew and pourovers), as well as a range of espresso drinks like cappuccinos and macchiatos. Pastries and bagels are provided by Native Baking Company. To top it off, the cafe has a record player in one corner.

The new coffee shop has gotten an enthusiastic response in its early days, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Vanessa M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 1, wrote, "Excellent sandwiches. The service is warm and welcoming. I'd recommend this place to anyone."

And Yelper J. T. added, "Good strong coffee, fresh toasted bagels that are perfect on the way to work, and delicious brunch on weekends that my husband and I can walk to. Oh, and delightful service from the owner, Carl, and his staff."

Craving caffeine? Word is open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays. (It's closed on Sundays.)
