Get these trending San Jose restaurants on your radar now

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to discover which local businesses have been getting outsized notice this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at San Jose businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are worth exploring, right now.
Rule The Roost
Photo: Catherine T./Yelp
Open since last October, this fast-food chicken sandwich joint in the Westgate Center is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "American (Traditional)" on Yelp.
Citywide, traditional American spots saw review counts increase by a median of 2.1 percent over the past month, but Rule the Roost saw a 31.1 percent increase, maintaining a solid 4.5-star rating throughout.
It's not the only trending outlier in the traditional American category: Fosters Freeze has seen a 5.3 percent increase in reviews, and Bill's Cafe has seen a 7 percent bump.
Located at 1600 Saratoga Ave., Rule the Roost specializes in spicy chicken sandwiches served on a soft bun with a spicy sauce, lettuce and pickles.
Nox Cookie Bar
Photo: Giang N./Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about downtown San Jose's Nox Cookie Bar, the popular spot to score dessert is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "Desserts" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 5.6 percent over the past month, Nox Cookie Bar bagged an 8.2 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a convincing 4.5-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 4.0 times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.
There's more that's trending on San Jose's dessert scene: Sweethoney Dessert has seen an 8.6 percent increase in reviews.
Nox Cookie Bar, now with a storefront at 151 S. Second St., Suite 185, has been delivering warm cookies, frozen ice cream and cool milk late into the night since 2016.
Five Star Pizza
Photo: John D./Yelp
Santa Teresa's Five Star Pizza is also making waves. Open since this past November at 125 Bernal Road, Suite 50, the pizzeria has seen a 61.3 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 4.4 percent for all businesses tagged "Pizza" on Yelp.
There's more than one hotspot trending in San Jose's pizza category: Ristorante da Maria has seen a 6.3 percent increase in reviews.
Five Star Pizza makes and delivers speciality pizzas like its signature chicken tikka masala pie, plus pasta and salad. Over the past month, it's seen its Yelp rating improve from 4.5 stars to five stars.
Kung Fu Tea
Photo: Karen K./Yelp
Finally, West San Jose's Kung Fu Tea is the city's buzziest coffee and tea spot by the numbers.
The spot to score bubble tea, which opened at 457 Saratoga Ave. in October, increased its review count by 23.9 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 4.7 percent for the Yelp category "Coffee & Tea."
It's not the only trending outlier in the coffee and tea category: Tastea has seen a 19.3 percent increase in reviews.
Kung Fu Tea offers a variety of milk, fruit and green teas, with add-in options like boba, fruit and Oreo cookies.