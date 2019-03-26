Get to know 3 of Pleasanton's newest markets and eateries

Plucked Chicken & Beer
6762 Bernal Ave., Suite 630
Plucked Chicken & Beer is a new fast-casual restaurant, located in the former Baja Fresh spot, which closed earlier last year.
The restaurant comes from the owners of local mini-chain Sauced BBQ and Spirits, and features an assortment of chicken-focused dishes, from wings to sandwiches to tacos and more. This is the second outpost for Plucked Chicken & Beer, which also has a location in San Ramon.
The menu features a handful of sides, too, like waffle fries and white cheddar mac 'n' cheese. Look for an assortment of draft brews on tap, as well. (Check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out eight reviews, Plucked Chicken & Beer has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Frances L., who reviewed Plucked Chicken & Beer on March 9, wrote, "We enjoyed our lunch, and everything was delicious. Almost every menu item features their boneless fried chicken. The chicken is well seasoned, tender and juicy with a crispy golden crust."
Plucked Chicken & Beer is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
GoFresh
1987 Santa Rita Road, Suite E
GoFresh is a market that features an assortment of grab-and-go foods made available for pickup or delivery.
The Modesto-based company offers a variety of healthy entrees, like Thai peanut salad with quinoa with fresh cilantro; ground beef with rice and stir-fried veggies; and spaghetti with turkey Bolognese. Look for packaged goodies like cookies, energy bars and protein chips, too.
GoFresh currently holds five stars out of eight reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Mark P., who reviewed GoFresh on March 10, wrote, "It is hard to find a meal prep place that has a good variety and offers a ton of meals that are low fat and low calorie. Prices are fantastic, and they offer a military discount."
Christian P. noted, "This place is especially great if you track your macros. They change their foods up, (but) I believe they have their standard meals, which are always in rotation. Then they throw a culinary curve ball and offer different kinds of meals into the mix. Overall this place is great; can't beat the quality."
GoFresh - Pleasanton is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday-Tuesday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday-Saturday.
Apna Bazaar
4040 Pimlico Drive,
Finally, Apna Bazaar is an international grocery store specializing in Indian grocery items.
The store features a variety of frozen foods, fresh produce and bulk items, like nuts and seeds. Look for prepared foods on offer, like samosas and pani puri, as well. A selection of cookware rounds out the market's offerings.
Apna Bazaar currently holds four stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Raj B., who was one of the first users to visit Apna Bazaar on March 20, wrote, "Very clean and well organized store. Huge selection of grocery items and also utensils. Found a huge selection of frozen foods."
Stefan T. noted, "Impressive variety of various products. For example, walk down the flour aisle. I don't think I ever saw that many different varieties of flour in my life. Helpful staff and no waits at the register with the option to shop 24 hours a day makes for a very good overall experience."
Apna Bazaar is open 24 hours a day.
---
