Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 6:25AM

Interested in exploring the newest restaurant and retail additions to Concord? From an Italian eatery to a Cajun spot, read on for a list of the newest hot spots to make their debut near you. Midici Italian Kitchen is a pizza-focused Italian spot located at 1975 Diamond Blvd., Suite E361. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a 4.5-star rating out of 24 reviews on Yelp.The restaurant offers freshly-made, wood-fired pizzas alongside house-made meatballs and mozzarella, burrata with melon and prosciutto, penne vodka and more . And don't forget to save room for its signature dessert: aNutella calzone.Wander over to 3540 Clayton Road and you'll find Splash Tea , a new spot to score bubble tea, coffee and snacks.The eatery offers bubble teas in a variety of flavors like rose oolong, chocolate and its signature black tea. Customers may also add toppings like lychee jelly and peach bits, and may even add garlic noodles or waffles to their order.Check out the full menu here Just Crack'N is a new Cajun and Creole spot that's located at 2186 Solano Way.The seafood-focused restaurant offers serving baskets and boils of crab, crawfish, blackened salmon and more. Or, go out on a limb and try the frog legs or fried alligator po' boy, which comes with house signature Crack' chips.Take a look at the new spot's full list of offerings here ---