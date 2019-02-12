Get to know the 4 freshest new businesses to open in Alameda

Sweethoney Dessert
Photo: SweetHoney Dessert/Yelp
Now open at 411 S. Shore Center in South Shore is Sweethoney Dessert, a spot to score sweet treats and Hong Kong-style desserts.
On the menu, expect to see items like fruit-topped tofu pudding, grass jelly and rice balls coated with peanuts and sesame. There are also some soups -- walnut and red bean, sesame and almond -- plus smoothies, iced fruit drinks and more. (You can check out the menu here.)
ITE Mavens
Photo: ITE Mavens/Yelp
Now open at 939 Marina Village Parkway in Marina Village is ITE Mavens, a mobile phone repair, home network installation and electronics repair service.
This new business offers repair services for phones, computers, tablets and more. Its IT services include office networking solutions, troubleshooting and help resources, according to its website.
Cholita Linda
Photo: Daniel H./Yelp
Cholita Linda is a Latin American spot, offering sandwiches and tacos, that recently opened its doors at 1337 Park St. in Bronze Coast.
The restaurant, which has another outpost in Oakland, specializes in traditional fare, like picadillo made with Niman Ranch ground beef, peppers, rice, beans and plantains; chicharron de pollo (crispy chicken thighs topped with salsa criolla) served with rice, beans and sweet potatoes; and Cubano sandwiches composed of pulled pork shoulder, black forest ham and Swiss cheese on grilled French bread.
There are veg-friendly options on offer, too, like tofu tacos and a vegan dipping sauce for plantain chips.
Impact Fitness Oakland
Photo: Impact Fitness Oakland/Yelp
A new addition to West End, Impact Fitness Oakland is a weight loss center, personal training and nutritionist spot that's located at 1537 Webster St., at the Tatami Academy. With five stars out of eight reviews on Yelp, it's off to a strong start.
Impact Fitness Oakland comes from trainer, Liam Saechao, who specializes in personal, semi-private and group training. Classes focus on strength training, low- and high-intensity cardio, nutrition and more. (Check out the full lineup of services here.)