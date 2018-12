Get to know the 4 newest businesses to launch in Pleasant Hill

Ulta Beauty

Looking to discover the freshest new spots in Pleasant Hill? From a cosmetics store to a halal burger joint, read on to see the newest destinations to open around town.First, a new outpost of national cosmetics and salon supply chain Ulta Beauty has opened in the Downtown Pleasant Hill Shopping Center at 155B Crescent Plaza.Ulta offers name-brand cosmetics from Lancome, MAC, Benefit and others, as well as perfumes, hair styling and nail care supplies. The shop doubles as a salon, with hair styling, skin treatment, makeup and eyebrow services.Head over to 548M Contra Costa Blvd. and you'll find Fat Baguette Lounge The hybrid space provides something for everyone. As a restaurant, it offers ramen, udon noodle dishes and sandwiches, like barbecue beef with Swiss cheese. It's a karaoke spot, too, with two rentable rooms to either impress or embarrass yourself in front of friends.Finally, it's also a billiard hall, with three full-sized tables. Note that, at last report, Fat Baguette Lounge was still working to obtain its liquor license.Next, Israeli chain Burgerim is open in Suite C-2 of the shopping plaza at 2380 Monument Blvd.It's a casual counter-order-type spot. The halal menu includes signature three-ounce mini-burgers -- essentially sliders -- that come in ones, twos or threes.Choose from three bun types, fives sauces, 11 patties and nine toppings. Patty types include dry-aged beef, turkey, lamb, chicken, salmon, veggie and more, while toppings include grilled onion, sunny-side up egg, pineapple, bacon, American cheese and avocado. Sides include sweet potato fries and onion rings. (Find the full menu here .)Finally, Sherry's Kitchen is a new sit-down breakfast and lunch spot that's located at 2634 Pleasant Hill Road.The menu is a mix of classic American and globally-inspired dishes. For example, the breakfast menu offers build-your-own omelettes, country-fried steak and benedicts, but also quiche Lorraine, a Portuguese sausage scramble and a breakfast burrito. At lunchtime, look for burgers and sandwiches, as well as bratwurst with sauerkraut, and a salad with black beans, corn and fried onion.For a classic diner experience, try eating at the counter.