FOOD & DRINK

Get to know the 4 newest businesses to launch in Pleasant Hill

Photo: Burgerim/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to discover the freshest new spots in Pleasant Hill? From a cosmetics store to a halal burger joint, read on to see the newest destinations to open around town.

Ulta Beauty



Photo: Debbie H./Yelp

First, a new outpost of national cosmetics and salon supply chain Ulta Beauty has opened in the Downtown Pleasant Hill Shopping Center at 155B Crescent Plaza.

Ulta offers name-brand cosmetics from Lancome, MAC, Benefit and others, as well as perfumes, hair styling and nail care supplies. The shop doubles as a salon, with hair styling, skin treatment, makeup and eyebrow services.

Fat Baguette Lounge



Photo: Angela H./Yelp

Head over to 548M Contra Costa Blvd. and you'll find Fat Baguette Lounge.

The hybrid space provides something for everyone. As a restaurant, it offers ramen, udon noodle dishes and sandwiches, like barbecue beef with Swiss cheese. It's a karaoke spot, too, with two rentable rooms to either impress or embarrass yourself in front of friends.

Finally, it's also a billiard hall, with three full-sized tables. Note that, at last report, Fat Baguette Lounge was still working to obtain its liquor license.

Burgerim



Photo: F S./Yelp

Next, Israeli chain Burgerim is open in Suite C-2 of the shopping plaza at 2380 Monument Blvd.

It's a casual counter-order-type spot. The halal menu includes signature three-ounce mini-burgers -- essentially sliders -- that come in ones, twos or threes.

Choose from three bun types, fives sauces, 11 patties and nine toppings. Patty types include dry-aged beef, turkey, lamb, chicken, salmon, veggie and more, while toppings include grilled onion, sunny-side up egg, pineapple, bacon, American cheese and avocado. Sides include sweet potato fries and onion rings. (Find the full menu here.)

Sherry's Kitchen



Photo: Sherry L./Yelp

Finally, Sherry's Kitchen is a new sit-down breakfast and lunch spot that's located at 2634 Pleasant Hill Road.

The menu is a mix of classic American and globally-inspired dishes. For example, the breakfast menu offers build-your-own omelettes, country-fried steak and benedicts, but also quiche Lorraine, a Portuguese sausage scramble and a breakfast burrito. At lunchtime, look for burgers and sandwiches, as well as bratwurst with sauerkraut, and a salad with black beans, corn and fried onion.

For a classic diner experience, try eating at the counter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinePleasant Hill
FOOD & DRINK
Amirah brings Indian fare to Fisherman's Wharf
In the know: What's heating up San Francisco's food scene this month
Applebee's offering $1 cocktail through December
SF Eats: Ping Yang Thai Grill debuts, Piccolo Pete's expands, Theorita to close after just 6 months
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police release body cam video of incident involving Reuben Foster
Oakland First Friday: Here's what's going down in the 'Town'
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: Sheriff's sergeant was killed by friendly fire
TIMELINE: Reuben Foster's troubles before the NFL and with the 49ers
Man who drove into counterprotesters at Virginia rally convicted of murder
Man coughs up blood clot in perfect shape of bronchial tree
Visalia teacher had meltdown in class days before scissors incident, say students
Hawaiian monk seals keep getting eels stuck in their noses
Show More
Multi-car crash causes major traffic jam on Interstate 80 in Berkeley
Trump nominating Barr for attorney general, Nauert for UN Ambassador
Prosecutors: Cohen deserves prison, Manafort lied about Russian contacts
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to resign, reports say
Leukemia patient gives birth to twins after finding perfect donor match
More News