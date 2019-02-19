Get to know the 5 freshest new businesses to launch in San Jose

Opa! Authentic Greek
Opa! Authentic Greek is a newcomer that recently opened downtown at 225 W. Santa Clara St.
This is the seventh outpost for the expanding local mini-chain, which has locations throughout the South Bay and Walnut Creek. An eighth restaurant in Morgan Hill is currently in the works, too, according to its website.
The menu features an assortment of meze and dips for starters, like zucchini chips with skordalia garlic dip, and grilled Kasseri cheese served flaming on a flat iron skillet with warm pita bread. There's a selection of pita sandwiches; skewers, like beef, chicken or lamb souvlaki; as well as traditional Greek entrees and desserts. (Check out the full lineup here.)
Supercuts
A Supercuts hair salon has made its debut at 539 W. Capitol Expressway in Waterford Plaza.
The national chain, which was originally founded in the Bay Area, has locations throughout the country. In addition to offering haircuts for the whole family, the shop features a variety of hair care services, like coloring, highlights, gray blending, and the Tea Tree Experience shampoo and conditioning treatment. (Check out the full list of services on offer here.)
Blast & Brew
New to River Oaks Parkway (at the corner of North First Street) in North San Jose is Blast & Brew. The bar offers about 30 self-pour beer taps stocked with craft beer, wine and cider and build-your-own-pizza choices.
Beverages, including brews by Drake's, Lagunitas and Firestone-Walker, are sold by the ounce or pint. And from the kitchen, look for an assortment of Neapolitan-style pies, either customizable or house specials -- like the fig, prosciutto and arugula combo; or the chicken, artichoke and roasted squash. The eatery also offers appetizers, salads, sandwiches and desserts. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Zanotto's Fruitdale Station
Stop by 1520 Southwest Expressway in North Willow Glen/Gardner and you'll find Zanotto's Fruitdale Station, the latest addition from the family-owned grocer.
It's the fifth location for the San Jose-born chain, founded in 1976 by Andrea and Rosa Zanotto.
The market has a wide selection of produce, meat and dry goods. In the prepared foods section, expect to find cold cuts and panini sandwiches, as well as fresh pasta and sauces from Bertucelli's La Villa delicatessen. (If you're in a rush, you can order sandwiches ahead of time online.)
Other local products on offer include Marianne's Ice Cream, Sumanos Bakery's Watsonville sourdough and Gizdich Ranch pies.
Z-Coffee
Last but not least, Z-Coffee is a cafe that recently opened at 1520 Southwest Expressway in North Willow Glen/Gardner.
Z-Coffee also comes from the folks behind the newly minted Zanotto's Fruitdale Station and is located just inside. The shop features a variety of coffee and espresso drinks, loose leaf teas, and an assortment of bagels and grab-and-go eats.
