Get to know the freshest new businesses to debut in Pleasanton

Photo: Burgerim/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to explore the newest eateries to open in Pleasanton? From hot pot to classic American pub grub, read on for the newest destinations to debut around town.

Yummy Chengdu



Photo: Sivilay T./Yelp

Yummy Chengdu is a Szechuan hot pot spot that's located in the Pacific Pearl shopping center at 2733 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 105. The ordering system is high-tech: diners are offered a tablet on which to choose ingredients for their soup.

Broth options include original, tomato and Sichuan. Fish, lamb and quail eggs are among the protein options, with vegetables, mushrooms and noodles among some of the other add-ons. A selection of sauces are available, too, including fermented tofu, shacha and sesame, to get the flavoring just right.

Rooster & Rice



Photo: Cece E./Yelp

Stroll past 3120 Santa Rita Road, Suite B and you'll find Rooster & Rice, a new Thai chicken shop. It's the fourth location for the casual mini-chain that started in San Francisco.

lts narrow focus is on poached chicken over rice, garnished with cucumber and cilantro, and served with a fresh chili, ginger, garlic and soybean sauce. There are some tweaks you can make, however. Exchange brown rice for jasmine white rice, for example, or go vegetarian with a tofu version.

Burgerim



Photo: Burgerim/Yelp

Burgerim is a new fast-casual burger joint that's located at 4233 Rosewood Drive, Suite 11. The international chain has been expanding aggressively in California over the past year.

The signature 2.8-ounce oversized slider patties come in several varieties of beef, plus turkey, lamb, salmon, veggie and more. Diners can customize them with different types of buns, cheeses, and other toppings like jalapenos, pineapple, avocado, and fried eggs.

As for sides, consider the signature oval-shaped fries, as well as chicken wings, salads, onion rings and more.

Makers of Milkshakes



Photo: Makers of Milkshakes/Yelp
Makers of Milkshakes is newly opened in the Stoneridge Mall (1 Stoneridge Mall Road).

Part of a recent expansion overseas from its home base in Hyderabad, India, look to this franchise for a huge menu of signature shakes in flavors like coffee, Oreo, salted caramel pretzel and Nutella peanut butter. The spot also serves fruit shakes, ice cream and candy bar-flavored drinks.

Sidetrack Bar + Grill



Photo: Carissa C./Yelp

Finally, stop by 30 W. Angela St. and you'll find Sidetrack Bar + Grill.

The straightforward American-style pub has a handful of TVs, a main seating area and a bar, plus two semi-enclosed patios. Wagyu beef burgers are further elevated by toppings that include roasted poblano peppers, pepperoncini and Dijon mustard.

Other food items include poke, Thai chili cauliflower, a Cubano sandwich and a wilted spinach salad. Sixteen beers on tap, wine, and signature cocktails round out the menu.
