Get to know the freshest new businesses to debut in Richmond

Maya Thai-Lao Restaurant. | Photo: KareBear X./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in checking out the freshest new spots in Richmond? From a personal training facility to a Thai and Lao restaurant, read on for the newest spots to land recently.

Cutz Training Facility



Photo: Cutz Training Facility/Yelp

First, wander over to 2824 Regatta Blvd. in Marina Bay and you'll find Cutz Training Facility, which has moved from a previous location in El Cerrito. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

The high-ceilinged building contains dozens of strength training machines from Hammer Strength. You can hire one of its three personal trainers, who'll guide you over the long term toward your fitness goal, or get a day pass to exercise on your own.

Burgerim



Photo: Anabel L./Yelp

Next, stroll past 2300 El Portal Drive and you'll find Burgerim.

The fast-expanding international burger chain sells a signature 2.8-ounce oversized slider patty that comes in several varieties of beef, plus turkey, lamb, salmon, veggie and more. Diners can customize them with different types of buns, cheeses, and add toppings like jalapenos, pineapple, avocado, and fried eggs.

As for sides, the burger spot offers oval-shaped fries, as well as onion rings, sweet potato fries, salads and more.

Maya Thai-Laos Restaurant



Photo: Bomzjake R./Yelp

Finally, Maya Thai-Laos Restaurant is, true to its name, a new Thai and Laotian spot. It's located at 3550 San Pablo Dam Road, Suite H.

Its long menu kicks off with appetizers like nam khao (fried rice mixed with brown coconut and pork), spicy basil chicken wontons, and lao beef jerky. There are more than a dozen soups, from tom yum to the khao poon, a Lao coconut soup made with chicken, red curry and vermicelli noodles.

The extensive list of entrees includes coconut curries, noodle dishes like pad see ew, and stir fries with ingredients like lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves and black pepper. There are also seafood, duck and Thai barbecue specialties. Round out your meal with a fried banana and ice cream or mango on sticky rice.
