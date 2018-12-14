FOOD & DRINK

Get to know the freshest new businesses to debut in San Mateo | Hoodline

Photo: Thonglor Thai Bistro/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in getting the lowdown the newest businesses to open in San Mateo? From a Mexican spot to a Thai restaurant, read on for the newest destinations to open around town.
---

Tacos El Grullense C&d



Photo: janelle q./Yelp

Head over to 60 31st Ave. in San Mateo and you'll find Tacos El Grullense C&D, a new Mexican spot. The chain has several different locations in the state.

Try the shrimp tacos with cabbage and salsa fresca, the wet burrito topped with melted cheese and red enchilada sauce or the nachos with choice of meat, refried beans, onions, sour cream, guacamole and more.

Uncle Tetsu



Photo: austin c./Yelp

A San Mateo newcomer, Uncle Tetsu is a Japanese dessert spot that's located at 72 Hillsdale Mall.

The bakery offers traditional Japanese cheesecake, cheesecake biscotti, madeleines and cookies baked with marshmallows and chocolate chips. (View the full menu here.)

Thonglor Thai Bistro



Photo: thonglor thai bistro/Yelp

A Central Business District newcomer, Thonglor Thai Bistro is a Thai spot that's located at 173 E. Fourth Ave.

Try the chicken satay served with cucumber salad and a peanut sauce, the Tom Kha hot and sour chicken soup with coconut milk or the chan pad poo with Thai noodles, crab meat and eggs. (View the menu here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Mateo
FOOD & DRINK
From baguettes to barbecue: check out the 3 newest eateries to launch in Mountain View | Hoodline
Try this $500 brownie covered in gold
Buddy Teahouse brings bubble tea and more to San Jose | Hoodline
Farm tied to romaine E. coli outbreak recalling cauliflower, other lettuces
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mick Mulvaney named acting chief of staff
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
CA regulators say PG&E falsified safety records for natural gas pipelines
Wealthy family willing to pay $100k for photographer to travel world
Oakland Ballet takes the 'Nutcracker' to school children
Farm tied to romaine E. coli outbreak recalling cauliflower, other lettuces
Should Santa be rebranded female, gender neutral?
Accuweather Forecast: Steady rain continues tonight
Show More
Michael Cohen to ABC News: 'I will not be the villain'
Johnson & Johnson knew of asbestos in baby powder, report says
Nearly $300,000 missing after truck spilled money on highway
Spare the Air Alert in effect Saturday
Kevin Hart tweet fallout: What does your social media history reveal?
More News