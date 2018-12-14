Get to know the freshest new businesses to debut in San Mateo | Hoodline

---
Tacos El Grullense C&d
Photo: janelle q./Yelp
Head over to 60 31st Ave. in San Mateo and you'll find Tacos El Grullense C&D, a new Mexican spot. The chain has several different locations in the state.
Try the shrimp tacos with cabbage and salsa fresca, the wet burrito topped with melted cheese and red enchilada sauce or the nachos with choice of meat, refried beans, onions, sour cream, guacamole and more.
Uncle Tetsu
Photo: austin c./Yelp
A San Mateo newcomer, Uncle Tetsu is a Japanese dessert spot that's located at 72 Hillsdale Mall.
The bakery offers traditional Japanese cheesecake, cheesecake biscotti, madeleines and cookies baked with marshmallows and chocolate chips. (View the full menu here.)
Thonglor Thai Bistro
Photo: thonglor thai bistro/Yelp
A Central Business District newcomer, Thonglor Thai Bistro is a Thai spot that's located at 173 E. Fourth Ave.
Try the chicken satay served with cucumber salad and a peanut sauce, the Tom Kha hot and sour chicken soup with coconut milk or the chan pad poo with Thai noodles, crab meat and eggs. (View the menu here.)