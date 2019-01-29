Get to know the freshest new businesses to open in Walnut Creek

Torsap Thai Kitchen
Photo: Torsap Thai Kitchen/Yelp
Torsap Thai Kitchen, located in the former space of Sunol Ridge at 1388 Locust St., is the project of Chef Lalita Souksamlane, of Osha Thai fame.
It serves classic Thai dishes, like pad thai, tom yum soup and coconut milk-based curries, as well as more unusual options. There's Lao-style sausage, for example, or a nam tok (meat salad) made with pork neck. Besides the main dining room, there's a bar area that serves beer, wine and spirits.
Baygreens
Photo: Christian P./Yelp
Stop by 1653 Mt Diablo Blvd. in Parkmead and you'll find Baygreens, a new healthy fast-casual restaurant. It's the second outlet for the Oakland-based company, and it mostly duplicates the original's signature salad, panini and drink options.
You'll find shrimp, grass-fed steak and tuna as main ingredients in many of the salads, but there are also vegetarian and vegan options. Paninis on the menu include shrimp and avocado, as well as an Italian sandwich of prosciutto, tomato, mozzarella and basil. As for drinks, there are lots of fresh juice combos, and also smoothies, teas and kombucha on tap.
Madison Reed Color Bar
Photo: Madison Creek Color Bar - Walnut Creek/Yelp
Madison Reed Color Bar is a new hair salon located in Broadway Plaza at 21 Broadway Lane. And with five stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.
It's part of a local beauty products supplier and mini-chain of hair coloring boutiques. Choose a basic roots-only job, a color-reviving gloss, or both. Staff is happy to blow dry your hair, but there are no cuts done here.
Vinous Reverie
Photo: Vinous Reverie/Yelp
Vinous Reverie is a new wine store that's located at 554 Ygnacio Valley Road, Unit A. With five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, it's off to a strong start.
Customers can explore an eclectic selection of wines from around the world, including unusual suspects, like a Riesling from Spain or an indigenous, hard-to-find varietal from Italy. Tasting notes and posted reviews help guide decision-making. Keep your eye out for Friday- and Saturday-night tasting events.
Rotator Taproom
Photo: Jessica A./Yelp
Finally, stroll past 1415 Pine St. and you'll find Rotator Taproom, a new beer bar. With a five-star rating out of 47 reviews, Yelpers are enthusiastic about it so far.
A garage-style door opens onto a two-level room dominated by a large rectangular bar. Behind it, you'll find nearly two dozen rotating taps of mostly Californian craft beer producers (Social Kitchen, Russian River Brewing Company and Altamont Beer Works are represented).
IPAs and pale ales are heavily represented at the time of writing, but you can expect wheat, sour, Belgian, porter and stout options, as well. (Check here for the current list.) There's a pool table and a foosball table, and a few snacks, like chips, almond and hummus, as well.