FOOD & DRINK

Goku Korean BBQ & Hot Pot brings Asian Fusion to Cambrian Park

Photo: Jason L./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Korean food on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 3085 Meridian Ave. in the Hacienda Gardens Shopping Center, the fresh arrival is called Goku Korean BBQ & Hot Pot.

Located between a Dollar Tree and a Banfield Pet Hospital, the AYCE (all you can eat) restaurant claims to offer an "Asian fusion dining experience that is truly unforgettable."

The Korean barbecue option costs $16.99 during lunch and $26.99 during dinner. Meat options include beef bulgogi, spicy pork, garlic chicken, short ribs and more, along with a variety of sides and seafood options, like shrimp, clam and spicy salmon.

For something warmer, opt for the hot pot option, which costs the same during lunch and dinner hours. Customers can choose from nine different types of soup base, before adding in protein and noodles. (Explore the full menu here.)

If you choose to have both, it'll cost you $19.99 for lunch and $29.99 for dinner.

With a 3.5-star rating out of 46 reviews on Yelp so far, Goku Korean BBQ & Hot Pot is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Emily C., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 17, wrote, "Wow! I almost didn't come here after reading some of the bad reviews, and I'm so glad I still went to try it out with my family. We loved it! I came for dinner on a Tuesday, and service was fantastic. Grill changes were frequent, orders came very quickly."

Yelper Emily L. added, "Overall, customer service was really great, both korean barbecue and hot pot were pretty decent, and the appetizers were not good."

Goku Korean BBQ & Hot Pot is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Jose
FOOD & DRINK
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks
Vine of the times: Oakland's top 3 wine tasting rooms
SF Eats: Dino Santino's Pizza renovating, North Beach rumblings, more
Peet's Coffee debuts at Latham Square
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man accused of killing woman at Oakland's MacArthur BART arrested
VIDEO: Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing
Suspect captured, community marches through Oakland to mourn BART stabbing victim
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack, loss of sister
Oakland mayor sends condolences, condemns BART stabbing as 'senseless act of violence'
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks
Rotting flesh! Moldy socks! Fans flock to see, smell corpse flower in bloom
Show More
3 things you never knew about the 'corpse flower'
Man dying of cancer takes the stand against Monsanto
BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
Consumer Catch-up: DMV wait lines, WOW Air deals
Eastbound traffic snarled on Carquinez Bridge after 3-car crash
More News