Golden Boy Pizza returns to San Mateo with its Sicilian-style pies

If pizza is what you're after, look no further than the newly opened Golden Boy Pizza. A San Francisco staple that closed its downtown San Mateo outpost in 2012, the pizzeria is back at a new location at 1119 N. Amphlett Blvd.
Golden Boy does Sicilian-style pizza baked in half-sheet pans. This location is takeout only and does not sell pizza by the slice, according to one Yelp review. The spot is an outpost of the original restaurant, located in North Beach.
Visitors can expect toppings like veggie pesto, garlic and clams and combination. Classic cheese and pepperoni are also available.
According to recent Yelp reviews, Golden Boy Pizza appears to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Chris T., who reviewed it on Aug. 29, wrote, "So stoked that they are back in the Peninsula! I loved them when they were in downtown San Mateo and I am so glad they are back!"
And B. D. wrote, "Just like the original in North Beach SF! Amazing Sicilian-style pizza made to order! This is the best pizza on the Peninsula hands down."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Golden Boy Pizza is open from 5-9 p.m. from Tuesday-Thursday and 5-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
