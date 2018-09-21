FOOD & DRINK

Great Mongolia Nomads Restaurant opens its doors in the Inner Richmond

Photo: Jonh T./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Mongolian spot has you covered. The new addition to the Inner Richmond, called Great Mongolia Nomads Restaurant, is located at 4828 Geary Boulevard.

Menu items include traditional fare like beef tripe salad, buzz (steamed round onion dumplings served with slaw and salad), tsuivan (noodles with stir-fried beef, carrots, cabbage and onions) and huitsaa soup, a pho-like beef broth filled with thinly sliced beef and meatballs.

For those who'd rather something more familiar, the menu also boasts sushi rolls. To drink, there's beer, house wine or sake.

The fresh addition has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Jonh T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on September 17, wrote, "The traditional Mongolian cuisine: tsuivan, buuz and huushuur. Goes great with milk tea. Super friendly and fast service."

Yelper Susana B. added, "We love this place! The Mongolian food is authentic and delicious! And what makes it even better is the good price for the quality and amount of food you get."

Great Mongolia Nomads Restaurant is now open at 4828 Geary Boulevard, so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
This year's most popular Halloween candy is...
Dim sum, sashimi and kimchi dumplings: 3 new spots for Asian eats in San Francisco
Seafood lovers, take note: Bag O' Crab is open in downtown Berkeley
Consumer Reports puts toasters to the test
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Christine Blasey Ford's sister-in-law says she is 'hopeful' for positive outcome
Benicia man arrested in NorCal Rapist case
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Rape victim sacrifices privacy to find NorCal Rapist
Kavanaugh accuser to meet with FBI in SF about death threats, according to report
Timeline of NorCal Rapist case
New Calaveras Dam to safeguard water supply even after earthquakes
Two-headed snake found slithering in Va. flowerbed
CEO Tim Cook greets Apple fanatics at iPhone launch in Palo Alto
Show More
CA gov. signs measure that lets utilities bill customers to pay for wildfire costs
Westbound 580 reopens after bus fire on Richmond Bridge
Trump questions how 'bad' alleged attack on Kavanaugh accuser was
Golden Gate Bridge suicide barrier construction creates huge backups
AccuWeather Forecast: Warmth eases this weekend
More News