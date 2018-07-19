FOOD & DRINK

Greek eatery The Argentum Project debuts in SoMa

Greek breakfast pastry with feta in phyllo dough. | Photo: Cherylynn N./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bakery and Greek restaurant offering sandwiches, pastries, frozen yogurt and more has opened South of Market. The fresh addition, The Argentum Project, is located at 47 Sixth St. between Stevenson and Jessie streets.

The menu features items like a breakfast pastry made with feta and phyllo dough, savory handheld spinach pies, and other variations of salads, baked goods and sandwiches.

For those who have a sweet tooth, look out for the baklava or its award-winning soft serve frozen yogurt, which comes with toppings like cherries, house made baklava crumbles, honey syrup and others. Wash it all down with your choice of soft drink, beer, wine or coffee.

With a five-star rating out of four Yelp reviews so far, The Argentum Project is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Cherylynn N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 17, wrote, "While the area still has their issues, it's changing everyday thanks to new businesses like The Argentum Project (TAP), a Greek deli. They're such a welcome addition to the 6th street corridor. TAP sells house made Greek pastries, salads, sandwiches, yogurt, beer, wine, and coffee."

"This new Greek deli off Market street is a gem. Stop in for a salad, a pastry or a memory of your last vacation in Greece," added Derald C. "They import directly several of their items from Greece. I only had the bougatsa, but will come back and try their other dishes."

And K M. wrote, "They have specialty items and a great sample of authentic Greek items! Their yogurt is to die for. Wait live for so that you can come back and eat here. The owners are wonderful and enthusiastic for their products and their shop."

The Argentum Project is open from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
