Grilled cheese, lobster rolls and more: Here are SoMa's 4 newest businesses

The Melt
455 Market St.
Photo: Melinda T./Yelp
Grilled cheese chain The Melt has opened a new location in SoMa. Visitors can expect an array of grilled cheese sandwiches, including the Mac Daddy, a grilled cheese made with creamy mac and cheese, sharp and medium cheddar, smoked bacon and crispy onions. Salads and fries round out the menu. (Find the full menu here.)
Also check out options like the Meltburger, made with a signature Angus and Wagyu beef patty, loads of melted cheddar, jalapenos, pickles and Melt sauce on a toasted, artisan bun. Spicy Mission and Swiss 'n Shroom iterations are also available.
The Melt's current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of eight reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Wesley K., who reviewed The Melt on October 10, wrote, "Great meal. Ordered the mac and cheese grilled sandwich and the side Caesar salad. Both were yummy and filling. Would come back again."
Yelper Joanna T. wrote, "There are several high tables, counter seating and a couple of tables for pairs or quartets. You have to be lucky to be able to snap up one of these tables. If this place gets too crowded, have a back-up plan for where to take your to-go food."
The Melt is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
Luke's Lobster
92 Second St.
Photo: luke's lobster/Yelp
Luke's Lobster, a national chain specializing in seafood, has opened its first San Francisco outpost. The joint's eponymous dish is a chilled, quarter-pound wild-caught lobster served in a split top bun with lemon melted butter, mayo and secret seasoning.
Visitors can also expect combinations of lobster, crab and shrimp rolls. The Wild Blue Salad, made with mixed greens, chilled lobster, pickled wild blueberries, red cabbage, white beans, sunflower seeds and honey balsamic dressing, is also on offer, as are an array of sides and soups. (Find the full menu here.)
Luke's Lobster SoMa currently holds four stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Aaron C. wrote, "If you like lobster and seafood, this place is it. We'll be back for sure whenever we're in SF. Workers were busy, but super friendly and helpful."
Despite lamenting the overall size of his lobster roll, Yelper Posu Y. added, "But the lobster is good! Nice large chunks complemented by a buttery roll. I like that it's cleanly put together and doesn't fall apart or drip juice all over your hand."
Luke's Lobster is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and noon-7 p.m. on weekends.
Angler
132 The Embarcadero
Photo: kit h./Yelp
Another new spot to score seafood: Angler on The Embarcadero. The raw bar menu includes ice-cold oysters and clams, purple sea urchin, big-eye tuna, cured amberjack, antelope tartare and more. Or, look for a simple salad of lettuces and herbs, or the sweet chicory Caesar salad. Roasted spot prawns, whole petrale sole and California king crab are also available. (Find the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp, Angler has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Magda C., who reviewed Angler on October 15, wrote, "I only have great words to say about this place: from the excellent service to the not-your-usual food as far as ingredients and presentation."
Miriam K. noted, "Angler is a fantastic addition to the SF restaurant scene. I was very excited about going and was not let down. The restaurant is sophisticated, classy, lively and energetic. The layout is superb, with a large open kitchen, beautiful bar and view of the Bay Bridge."
Angler is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. from Tuesday-Thursday and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Pizza Squared
885 Brannan St.
Photo: amy b./Yelp
Pizza Squared is a spot to score slices and pies. The menu includes Detroit-style pizza with caramelized cheese edges. Toppings include chorizo, leeks and garlic cream sauce; caramelized onions, Gruyere, mozzarella and chives; and pepperoni, red onion and tomato sauce. Sicilian-style pizza baked in duck fat, and an array of salads, are also available.
Pizza Squared's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Auburn S., who reviewed Pizza Squared on October 10, wrote, "The Detroit slice is perfect, especially when they heat it up for five minutes and pair it with a side of ranch."
Yelper Ben M. wrote, "All I can say is that the pizzas I tried were delicious! Like really good."
Pizza Squared is open from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily.