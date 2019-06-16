Sips with Spencer

Groth Vineyards & Winery is home to 100-point rated Cabernet Sauvignon

By
OAKVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Rooted in Oakville, California, Groth Vineyards & Winery is home to an award-winning lineup of carefully grown wines.

In fact, Robert Parker gave Groth's 1985 Cabernet Sauvignon a coveted 100 points, which is a perfect wine score.

Established in 1982, Groth Vineyards & Winery plays an ongoing leadership role in the broader California wine industry.

Founders, Dennis and Judy Groth are dedicated to producing the best wine that a vintage will allow at their 100% family owned, operated, and managed business.

In this segment, Spencer uncovers the Groth family's road to success and tries their 37-year-old Cabernet Sauvignon!

Click here for more information.

Address:
Groth Vineyards & Winery
750 Oakville Cross Rd
Napa, CA 94558
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkoakvillesips with spencerwinewine industryfun stuff
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SIPS WITH SPENCER
EPIC Steak puts Spencer's wine skills to the test
An inside look at the Chateau La Cresta restaurant
4 common wine myths debunked
Kutch Wines produces the purest wine around
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News