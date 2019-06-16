Groth Vineyards & Winery is home to 100-point rated Cabernet Sauvignon

OAKVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Rooted in Oakville, California, Groth Vineyards & Winery is home to an award-winning lineup of carefully grown wines.In fact, Robert Parker gave Groth's 1985 Cabernet Sauvignon a coveted 100 points, which is a perfect wine score.Established in 1982, Groth Vineyards & Winery plays an ongoing leadership role in the broader California wine industry.Founders, Dennis and Judy Groth are dedicated to producing the best wine that a vintage will allow at their 100% family owned, operated, and managed business.In this segment, Spencer uncovers the Groth family's road to success and tries their 37-year-old Cabernet Sauvignon!Groth Vineyards & Winery750 Oakville Cross RdNapa, CA 94558