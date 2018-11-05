Guerrero's Taqueria 3 now serving up classic Mexican fare in Daly City

If you've been craving carne asada fries, a recent opening is need-to-know. Pacifica-based outfit Guerrero's Taqueria has opened its third location at 2408 Junipero Serra Blvd., Unit B in Daly City.
On the menu, diners will find tacos, burritos, and platters like the arrachera flank steak with grilled green onions, beans and rice, as well as weekends-only soups like pozole and menudo and fusion favorites such as carne asada fries. For carb-conscious consumers, tortilla-less burrito bowls are available.
To accompany the food, customers can get bottled Mexican beers and sodas, from Jarritos to Modelos, or desserts like flan, churros or tres leches cake. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the new taqueria has made a promising start.
Jamie N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 1, wrote, "I ordered 3 regular tacos, two carne asada and one Al pastor, all three of them were delicious. The carne asada is well seasoned, the al pastor is really yummy as well."
"Taste and portion was all on point," Mack L. added of the burrito bowl. "Salsa selection was good and the warm tortilla chips always a plus."
Guerrero's Taqueria 3 is now open at 2408 Junipero Serra Blvd., Unit B., so swing on by to take a peek.
