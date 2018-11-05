FOOD & DRINK

Guerrero's Taqueria 3 now serving up classic Mexican fare in Daly City

Photo: Guerrero's Taqueria 3/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've been craving carne asada fries, a recent opening is need-to-know. Pacifica-based outfit Guerrero's Taqueria has opened its third location at 2408 Junipero Serra Blvd., Unit B in Daly City.

On the menu, diners will find tacos, burritos, and platters like the arrachera flank steak with grilled green onions, beans and rice, as well as weekends-only soups like pozole and menudo and fusion favorites such as carne asada fries. For carb-conscious consumers, tortilla-less burrito bowls are available.

To accompany the food, customers can get bottled Mexican beers and sodas, from Jarritos to Modelos, or desserts like flan, churros or tres leches cake. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the new taqueria has made a promising start.

Jamie N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 1, wrote, "I ordered 3 regular tacos, two carne asada and one Al pastor, all three of them were delicious. The carne asada is well seasoned, the al pastor is really yummy as well."

"Taste and portion was all on point," Mack L. added of the burrito bowl. "Salsa selection was good and the warm tortilla chips always a plus."

Guerrero's Taqueria 3 is now open at 2408 Junipero Serra Blvd., Unit B., so swing on by to take a peek.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineDaly City
FOOD & DRINK
Beer, bites and bubble tea: get to know 3 new Upper Haight restaurants
Brewcade moves forward with plans for expansion, including full liquor and food
San Francisco's Kasa brings Indian fare to downtown Redwood City
Starbucks giving away free holiday coffee cups
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
1 dead, 2 injured in San Rafael detox center shooting; suspect at large
Santa Clara County reports record voter registration numbers
AccuWeather Forecast: Warm & dry all week
What to watch on Bay Area ballots for 2018 elections
California's Proposition 8: A look at both sides
Amazon offering free shipping for all holiday orders
Who should recount elections: people ... or machines?
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Show More
Georgia Dem on racist robocall impersonating Oprah and if people think votes 'count'
Woman arrested for felony DUI after Hwy 4 crashes in Discovery Bay
Community rallies behind donut shop owner for sweet reason
Truck catches fire on eastbound lanes of Bay Bridge
'Share Your Ears' to help Disney, Make-A-Wish® grant more wishes
More News