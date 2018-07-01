BEER

Guinness to open first brewery in America in more than six decades

Guinness to open first brewery in America in more than six decades. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 1, 2018. (WPVI)

BALTIMORE --
It's a first in America in more than six decades.

Guinness will open a new brewery later this summer. It will be located in the Baltimore area.

It will be the first Guinness Brewery in America since 1954, and the first-ever "purpose-built" Guinness brewery in America.

The new brewery will not only feature the famed dark-hued stout that Guinness is known for, but will also offer India Pale Ale and experimental brews, such as Guava Wit and Cherry Stout.

