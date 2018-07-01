BALTIMORE --It's a first in America in more than six decades.
RELATED: Anchor Steam beer now available in can
Guinness will open a new brewery later this summer. It will be located in the Baltimore area.
It will be the first Guinness Brewery in America since 1954, and the first-ever "purpose-built" Guinness brewery in America.
The new brewery will not only feature the famed dark-hued stout that Guinness is known for, but will also offer India Pale Ale and experimental brews, such as Guava Wit and Cherry Stout.
Click here for more stories and videos related to beer.