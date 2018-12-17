Gusto Pinsa Romana brings Roman-style flatbread to Lower Nob Hill | Hoodline

A hybrid cafe and pizza parlor has opened its doors in Lower Nob Hill. Located in the former Cybelle's Pizza space at 1000 Bush St. (at Jones Street), the newcomer is called Gusto Pinsa Romana.
The new spot boasts salads and Roman-style flatbreads that come in a variety of options, from Quattro Formaggio (mozzarella, white cheddar, gorgonzola cheese, grana padano, n'duja and parsley) to Salame (buffalo mozzarella, arugula, salame and artichokes).
The pizzeria's dough is composed of wheat, rice and soy flours and has a 72-hour maturation process, resulting in a crust that the restaurant claims is lighter, airier and healthier than traditional pizza.
Wine and beer are on offer, too--and in the morning and early afternoon, the cafe serves De La Paz coffee and espresso, plus pastries likes croissants, coffee cake and muffins. (Check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival is on its way to building a local fan base.
Cherylynn L., who reviewed the new spot on December 13, wrote, "I ordered the Montanara Pinsa with mozzarella, pecorino, guanciale, mushroom and truffle oil. Deliciously satisfying. The pinsa crust is crisp, perfectly light, nicely chewy, and flavorful from the truffle oil."
"Pinsa tastes so much different than pizza. I normally do not like the crust but this crust was amazing. It's nice and crispy on the outside but smooth on the inside," Meghan L. added. "The Parma has amazing buffalo mozzarella that is so creamy and salty I wanted to eat just that with bread."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Gusto Pinsa Romana's cafe is open daily from 7 a.m.-2 p.m., while the pinsa parlor offers dinner fare from 4:30-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 4:30 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
