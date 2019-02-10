Some might call it the best of both worlds. Haagen-Dazs has come up with something new, and it's extra boozy.The ice cream company has combined two favorites into one. Haagen-Dazs is rolling out seven new flavors of alcohol-infused ice cream. Among the flavors are rum tres leches and bourbon vanilla bean truffle.But don't expect to get drunk off the special treats. Each product contains less than 0.5% alcohol by volume.The new collection of booze-infused ice cream is expected to be widely available in stores by April.