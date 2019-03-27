Hakashi brings affordable nigiri, sushi rolls and more to SoMa

A new sushi bar and Japanese spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located in the former Yuchi's Restaurant space at 474 Third St. in SoMa, the newcomer is called Hakashi Japanese Bar & Grill.
According to Eater SF, Hakashi comes from chef Julio Zapata, who's amassed two decades of experience at top local spots like Iiji Sushi, Sushi Ran and Ebisu. Zapata's menu features an extensive list of starters, from gyoza and deep-fried tofu to fusion fare like ceviche and bacon-wrapped scallops.
If you're going the sushi route, expect an assortment of sashimi, nigiri and rolls, like the Hakashi Roll with spicy tuna, avocado and cucumber topped with seared escolar. Prices are affordable, with simple rolls running $7-9 and the most expensive creations topping out at $16.
A lunchtime bento special allows diners to combine three menu items for $19, like California rolls, salmon sashimi, chicken karaage and gyoza.
For those who'd prefer meat to fish, there's a prime porterhouse steak with roasted Yukon potatoes. Other options include udon noodles, soup and donburi rice bowls.
As for libations, anticipate a selection of wine, beer, sake and an assortment of signature cocktails, like a house sangria composed of fresh fruit, red wine and shochu. (Check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Jim P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 23, wrote, "Wow, what a great new Japanese restaurant. Sushi was fresh and well prepared. Clean and airy restaurant with a nice staff."
Yelper Felicia D. added, "We were blown away by the quality of fish and rice, and how beautifully crafted and well-thought-out each piece was. Hakashi is definitely on par with a lot of other high-end sushi spots in SF, but without putting a huge dent in the wallet."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Hakashi Japanese Bar & Grill is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. daily.
